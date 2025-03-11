Jim Sarbh masterfully shifts gears in three unforgettable roles

In a stunning display of versatility, Jim Sarbh takes on three distinct roles across three captivating short films, each showcasing his exceptional talent. Whether he’s behind the bar, navigating modern relationships, or exploring themes of love and loss, Jim’s performances elevate each narrative to unforgettable heights.

All about his roles in Badminton, Next, Please and The Promise

In Badminton, directed by the acclaimed Dibakar Banerjee, Jim plays a bartender in a bustling bar where human emotions and secrets intertwine. Set against a backdrop of sharp storytelling, he effortlessly captures the complexity of the characters, sharing the screen with Sayani Gupta and Vijay Maurya in this gripping 11-minute drama.

In Next, Please, directed by Rishav Kapoor and written by Chaitanya Tamhane, Jim’s role as a bartender again takes center stage, this time in a witty exploration of digital-age relationships. Alongside Shreya Dhanwanthary and Shardul Bhardwaj, Jim navigates the intricacies of modern dating with humour and sharp wit, making this 12-minute film a delightful yet thought-provoking experience.

Finally, in The Promise, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jim delves deep into themes of love, loss, and resilience. Starring opposite Priyamani, Jim’s portrayal of a character grappling with intense emotions brings a raw, emotional layer to this deeply moving 10-minute film, set to release this month.

Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts is the platform that brings these exceptional films to life, consistently pushing the boundaries of bold storytelling. The platform offers a perfect space for these directors and talented actors like Jim Sarbh to create unique narratives that resonate with a discerning audience. Reflecting on his experience, Jim shares, “Each of these films offers a unique perspective on human emotions and relationships. It was a privilege to collaborate with such talented directors, and I look forward to audiences connecting with these powerful stories.”

Badminton & Next, Please are streaming on YouTube.

The Promise releases this week.