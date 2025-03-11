Rohtas Nain talks about his role as Shaukat Ali in The Diplomat

Actor Rohtas Nain, known for his work in popular shows like Crackdown, CAT, Gumraah, Luka Chuppi, and Commander Karan Saxena, is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming role in the highly anticipated film The Diplomat, alongside John Abraham. The film, slated for release on March 14, 2025, promises to be an exciting thriller, and Rohtas is eager to share his experience.

What did Rohtas Nain say about his role in The Diplomat?

Reflecting on his involvement in The Diplomat, Rohtas said, "This is an incredibly exciting project. Like any film, the audition process was standard. I gave it my best shot, and thankfully, I was selected. John Abraham is someone we've all admired since childhood, so working with him has been a dream come true. I learned a lot, and it was a truly enriching experience."

In the film, Rohtas plays the role of Shaukat Ali, a policeman. He explained, "The auditions for this role were held in Chandigarh, and I was lucky to be chosen. I've played a policeman before, and I really enjoy taking on such roles. It’s always fun to dive into the complexities of law enforcement characters."

On preparing for the role, Rohtas shared, "As I mentioned, I enjoy playing police characters. Once you understand the scene and the character's background, portraying the role convincingly becomes much easier. Director Shivam Nair played a big part in guiding me, and I learned a great deal under his direction. The only real challenge was enduring the extreme cold—shooting in temperatures as low as minus two or three degrees without jackets or sweaters until late at night. But that’s part of the job, and I enjoyed it more than I found it difficult."

Speaking about working with John Abraham, Rohtas said, "John is a fantastic actor, and his casting in The Diplomat was spot on. He’s known for his strong action roles, and this character suits him perfectly. His presence on screen truly elevates the film."

Rohtas also recalled his most memorable moments during filming: "When you work on a project, you spend so much time with the team that it all becomes a cherished memory. But what stands out most was working with actors I’ve admired since childhood. The first time I saw John on set was surreal. Additionally, collaborating with the talented director Shivam Nair was an unforgettable experience."

Finally, Rohtas reflected on his excitement about his big-screen debut, saying, "This is my first film on the big screen, and seeing myself up there alongside John Abraham is thrilling. I’m excited for audiences to see the film, and I hope my supporters enjoy watching me in this new format. I can’t wait for the release!"