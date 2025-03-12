10 iconic films that capture the magic of summer

’Summer lovin' had me a blast.‘

We all know the dramatic love story of Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, but in case you're clueless, we'll bring you up to speed.

A summer fling between bad-boy Danny and sweet Sandy turns into a high school love story filled with sock hops, drag races and leather jackets. With its catchy songs and pastel-coloured vibes, this musical is the definition of a retro summer fantasy.