10 iconic films that capture the magic of summer

’Summer lovin' had me a blast.‘
We all know the dramatic love story of Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, but in case you're clueless, we'll bring you up to speed.
A summer fling between bad-boy Danny and sweet Sandy turns into a high school love story filled with sock hops, drag races and leather jackets. With its catchy songs and pastel-coloured vibes, this musical is the definition of a retro summer fantasy.
Set in the summer of 1962, The Sandlot follows a group of neighbourhood kids who spend their days playing baseball, getting into mischief and chasing after a legendary lost ball. In other words, a regular day in the life of every kid during their summer break. It’s a coming-of-age story packed with childhood adventure, friendship and the magic of long summer days. Plus, the iconic ‘You’re killing me, Smalls! ’ line makes it a must-watch!
You know Annie and Hallie very well, they're the reason you now eat Oreos with Peanut Butter (a match made in heaven, if you ask us)
Twin sisters Annie and Hallie (both played by Lindsay Lohan) meet for the first time at camp. You can imagine their confusion when they see their face on someone else's body. Through some good old movie magic, they finally become friends and switch places to reunite their long-lost parents. This film is packed with nostalgia, mischief and feel-good summer magic.
Four best friends spend their first summer apart but stay connected through a single pair of jeans that somehow fits them all perfectly. A rare occurrence if you think about it. As you watch these four girls summer stories unfold, you can't help but call your girl gang because you suddenly miss them! From Greece’s sun-soaked shores to small-town America, each girl embarks on a journey of love, loss and self-growth.
If summer had a soundtrack, it would be ABBA! Set on a stunning Greek island, this movie follows Sophie as she tries to find her real father before her wedding. With one wedding, three could-be fathers, one confused mother, a glowing Mediterranean backdrop and all the feel-good energy, this one is a summer essential.
Though it isn’t entirely set in summer, its dreamy cinematography, breezy romance and whimsical LA cityscape give it the perfect warm-weather feel. It’s all about love, heartbreak and learning that some summers—and some people—aren’t meant to last forever. We would suggest a box of tissues for this one.
If you're a fan of wholesome rom-coms, then this movie is the one for you! Set in the ’50s, this heartwarming coming-of-age tale follows Bryce and Juli as they navigate childhood, crushes and changing perspectives. With golden sunsets, tree swings and soft summer nostalgia, this is the perfect movie for reminiscing about young love and simpler times. It's the movie form of ’she fell first but he fell harder‘.
What happens when a bunch of childhood besties reunite at a lake house with their families? Absolute chaos, nostalgia and non-stop laughs! Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade and Rob Schneider bring their signature comedic energy to this summer getaway gone wild—think water park fails, ridiculous dad jokes and epic prank wars. Warning, you will want to visit the water park after you watch this movie.
A case of mistaken identity leads three best friends (played by Selena Gomez, Leighton Meester and Katie Cassidy) on a whirlwind adventure through Paris and Monte Carlo. Glamorous locations, romance and friendship make this the perfect summer escapist flick. As a bonus, you get to see Selena Gomez talk in a British accent!
This movie made its rounds on the internet, but there's more to it than Timothée Chalamet dancing! Set in the picturesque countryside of Northern Italy, this poetic love story between Elio and Oliver is as dreamy as a warm July afternoon. The lazy days, bike rides, and endless fruit-filled orchards make it the ultimate summer aesthetic.