8 films that brought maverick filmmakers together for one cinematic experience

Over the years, anthology films have become a creative playground for visionary filmmakers, offering audiences a rare chance to experience diverse storytelling styles in one cinematic masterpiece. For film lovers, these anthologies are nothing short of a treasure trove of diverse perspectives and unforgettable storytelling. Here’s a look at some of the most exhilarating anthologies that brought together cinematic visionaries:
1. My Melbourne (2025):
My Melbourne brings together an extraordinary lineup of directors—Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Onir, and Rima Das—to tell powerful stories set against the multicultural backdrop of Melbourne. Each filmmaker crafts a distinct narrative inspired by real-life events, exploring themes of identity, race, gender, and resilience. A bold and thought-provoking exploration of life in Australia’s cultural capital, My Melbourne is set to release in India on March 14, 2025.
2. Lust Stories I & II (2018 & 2023):
A cinematic revelation in two parts, Lust Stories broke new ground by exploring the complexities of intimacy in modern India. The original (2018) featured a star-studded lineup—Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee—who delved into the tangled web of relationships and desires. The sequel (2023), with R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma at the helm, continued this raw and fearless exploration of human connection, adding even more layers to this compelling narrative.
3. Unpaused I & II (2020 & 2022):
Born from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Unpaused (2020) brought together directors Raj & DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun, and Nitya Mehra to tell stories of hope, survival, and humanity during the lockdown. The sequel, Unpaused: Naya Safar (2022), continued the journey with directors Ruchir Arun, Shikha Makan, Nagraj Manjule, Ayappa KM, and Nupur Asthana, once again celebrating resilience in the face of adversity.Modern Love - Mumbai
4. Modern Love - Mumbai (2022):
The Modern Love series made its way to Mumbai with an anthology that tugged at the heartstrings. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Nupur Asthana, and Alankrita Shrivastava, the Mumbai edition brought to life six deeply emotional stories exploring love, relationships, and identity in one of the world’s most vibrant cities. A poignant celebration of the many facets of love in all its forms.
5. Ray (2022):
A tribute to the iconic Satyajit Ray, this anthology offered a contemporary spin on four of his legendary short stories. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, and Abhishek Chaubey, Ray combines noir, psychological drama, and satire, breathing new life into Ray’s timeless storytelling while paying homage to his brilliance in a fresh, modern format.
6. Ajeeb Daastaans (2021):
Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, Ajeeb Daastaans delved into unconventional emotions and taboo relationships. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan, and Raj Mehta, this anthology tackled issues like class divides, patriarchy, and forbidden love, shedding light on the complexities of human nature with unflinching honesty.
7. Ghost Stories (2020):
For lovers of the supernatural, Ghost Stories brought together Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee to offer four chilling takes on horror. Each director delivered a spine-tingling tale of psychological and supernatural terror, blending suspense, fear, and unease to create an anthology that kept audiences at the edge of their seats.
8. Bombay Talkies (2013):
Celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema, *Bombay Talkies* was a brilliant tribute to the magic of films and their power to connect with the audience. Directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee, this anthology explored themes of identity, love, and social relevance, weaving together four unique stories that paid homage to the art of storytelling.
Each of these anthologies not only showcases the talents of acclaimed directors but also illustrates the power of collaboration in cinema. They are a testament to the magic that happens when creative minds unite, pushing boundaries and redefining the art of storytelling.