Here's an exciting line-up of the second edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival

The second edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival unveils an exciting selection of films. The festival, scheduled to take place in Chandigarh from March 20- 23, promises a dynamic celebration of global cinema, independent storytelling, and artistic excellence.
The festival will open with the India Premiere of the acclaimed Korean film which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival A Normal Family, directed by Hur Jin-ho. Short film The Cycle, a Punjabi film by Arpita Mukherjee, set in Chandigarh and featuring Chandigarh’s cast and crew will also be screened at the opening ceremony.
This year’s selection showcases the Oscar winner Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard (Academy Awards 2025), and the Oscar-nominated film The Girl with the Needle, directed by Magnus von Horn (Academy Awards 2025).
This year’s edition will present 15 award-winning international features in the World Cinema section. The India Unveiled category will showcase 17 remarkable indie films. There will also be two special screenings: the French documentary The Eden of La Ciotat, directed by Alain Bergala, and The Cycle, a Punjabi film by Arpita Mukherjee. Additionally, the festival will present a carefully curated selection of 3 student films.
Programming highlights include Brief History of a Family (Jia ting jian shi) by Jianjie Lin, Dahomey by Mati Diop, Little Jaffna by Lawrence Valin, Panopticon by George Sikharulidze, Stranger Eyes by Yeo Siew Hua, Waves by Jirí Mádl, A Fly On the Wall by Nilesh Maniyar and Shonali Bose, Ghamasaan by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust by Ishan Shukla, The Fable by Raam Reddy, Viduthalai Part 2 by Vetrimaaran, Haryanvi film Bronzed (Kaansya) by Aditya Watts and more.
The Punjabi-language film Fathers and Sons, directed by Ankur Singla, will have its World Premiere, while Little Thomas, directed by Kaushal Oza, will make its India Premiere at the festival.
Adding to the festival’s prestige, a special tribute to legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal will honour his invaluable contributions to Indian cinema, with screenings of three of his most celebrated films (Mammo, Manthan and The Seventh Horse of The Sun) under the Homage section.