Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee’s Home selected for a prestigious film festival in New Delhi

Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee shares his views about the festival, "This festival is a melting pot of arts that lead gender to be a spectrum and not boxes. I am glad that my film found a fit here".

A compelling exploration of gender politics, portrayed through the voices and expressions of twelve renowned women actors from Kolkata's film industry, the film is an inspiration of Arundhathi Subramaniam’s poem. Presented by Rituparna Sengupta and mentored by Sohag Sen, it was screened at Kolkata International Film Festival and Birmingham Indian Film Festival as well.

(Written by Addrita Sinha)