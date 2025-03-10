Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee’s Home selected for a prestigious film festival in New Delhi

Engendered, an organisation that promotes gender equality through art, presents Home, a short film directed by interdisciplinary artiste Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee. Home has been officially selected for I VIEW WORLD International film festival in New Delhi. This year’s edition, curated by Myna Mukherjee, will also host the highly anticipated Delhi premiere of Puwraton, a film by Suman Ghosh starring Sharmila Tagore, Rituparna Sengupta, and Indraneil Sengupta. The I VIEW WORLD International Film Festival is open to the public with free registration available from March 12 to March 19. As part of the lineup, HOME will be screened on March 15 at 5.30 pm at Travancore Palace, followed by Puwraton at 6 pm .
What is Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee's short film Home all about?
Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee shares his views about the festival, "This festival is a melting pot of arts that lead gender to be a spectrum and not boxes. I am glad that my film found a fit here".
A compelling exploration of gender politics, portrayed through the voices and expressions of twelve renowned women actors from Kolkata's film industry, the film is an inspiration of Arundhathi Subramaniam’s poem. Presented by Rituparna Sengupta and mentored by Sohag Sen, it was screened at Kolkata International Film Festival and Birmingham Indian Film Festival as well.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)