Five reasons why you should watch Chhaava, if you haven’t yet

It’s been a month since the release of Chhaava, a historical action film that portrays the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha empire, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal.

The film has amassed a collection of a whooping 539.5 Cr (approx) at the box office, according to media reports. It also ranks as the ninth highest–grossing Hindi film of all time and the fourteenth highest–grossing Indian film of all time.

Here's what you will miss out, if you haven't watched this masterpiece:

● A tale of bravery and leadership: Chhaava portrays Sambhaji Maharaj’s fearless resistance against the Mughal empire, emphasising his unwavering dedication to swaraj (self-rule) and his unconquerable spirit in the face of challenge.

● Outstanding performances: Vicky Kaushal delivers a compelling portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj, supported by an exceptional cast, including Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, who bring depth and authenticity to their roles.

● A. R. Rahman's musical mastery: The legendary A. R. Rahman elevates the film's emotional and dramatic essence with a captivating soundtrack and an evocative score.

● Breathtaking visuals: The film's cinematography beautifully captures the grandeur of 17th-century India, showcasing spectacular battle sequences and intricate set designs.

● Deep cultural impact: By depicting a crucial chapter in Indian history, the film offers valuable insights into the Maratha empire's struggle against Mughal rule, enriching viewer's understanding of India’s heritage.