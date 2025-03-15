Demon Slayer comes to India! Anime fans, here’s all you need to know

The wait is almost over! Anime fans around the world can now mark their calendars for the release of the highly anticipated film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle. Set to hit theatres on September 12, 2025 in India, this marks the beginning of the epic final chapter in the Demon Slayer saga. The film will be presented in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as dubbed in Hindi and English, making it accessible to an even wider audience.

Details about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

The emotional and action-packed journey of Tanjiro Kamado has captured the hearts of fans across the globe. After his family is slaughtered by demons, Tanjiro embarks on a mission to protect his younger sister, Nezuko, who has been transformed into a demon herself. He joins the Demon Slayer Corps, an elite group of warriors dedicated to hunting down demons, in hopes of restoring Nezuko’s humanity.

Along the way, Tanjiro forms deep friendships with fellow demon slayers Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira, and together, they face increasingly dangerous threats. As they battle demons, encounter the powerful Hashira (the highest-ranking swordsmen of the Corps), and uncover hidden truths, their journey has been one of bravery, sacrifice, and intense combat. Now, with the conclusion of the story fast approaching, the highly anticipated Infinity Castle movie will bring the Demon Slayer saga to its final, thrilling chapter.

In Infinity Castle, Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps must prepare for the ultimate battle. The movie picks up as Muzan Kibutsuji, the cruel leader of the demons, makes a dangerous move against the Ubuyashiki Mansion, putting the entire Demon Slayer Corps in jeopardy. Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the mansion’s defense but find themselves drawn into an unfamiliar and eerie realm—the Infinity Castle. Here, in the heart of the demons’ stronghold, the final confrontation will unfold, pitting Tanjiro and his comrades against Muzan’s terrifying forces. This promises to be the ultimate battle, one that will test the strength, courage, and resolve of the Demon Slayer Corps like never before.

Produced by ufotable and directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle promises breathtaking animation, heart-pounding action, and a deep emotional payoff for fans who have followed Tanjiro’s journey from the very beginning. With stunning visuals and a storyline that has captivated millions worldwide, this film is set to deliver a cinematic experience that anime fans won’t forget.

Based on the hit manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted as an anime in 2019, quickly becoming a global sensation. With its blend of tragic storytelling, compelling characters, and dynamic sword battles, the series quickly established itself as one of the most beloved modern anime franchises. The manga itself has sold over 150 million copies, cementing its place in anime history.

The final arc of the Demon Slayer saga will be distributed worldwide by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, excluding Japan and select Asian territories. The collaboration ensures that fans across the globe will have the chance to witness this monumental conclusion on the big screen, including a wide range of premium theatre formats for an unforgettable viewing experience.

Prepare for the ultimate showdown between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons in this thrilling final chapter!