Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso renewed for Season 4 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Ted Lasso will return for a fourth season, with Jason Sudeikis reprising his role as the beloved coach. This comes as a surprise, as many believed the third season was the show's final chapter. In Season 4, the story will focus on taking risks and embracing new challenges. Jason hinted that AFC Richmond's characters will go through major changes, pushing them toward new opportunities.

What can you expect this season?

A big twist this season is Ted Lasso moving on to coach a women’s football team. While details about the team and its players are still unknown, this shift opens up fresh storylines and character dynamics.

Jack Burditt will join as an executive producer, working alongside the original writers and producers. This means the show's signature mix of humour, heart and optimism will continue. Apple TV+ is excited to keep working with the Ted Lasso team, as the series has been praised worldwide for its themes of kindness and resilience.

While Jason is confirmed to return, it’s unclear which other cast members will join him. However, fans hope to see familiar faces like Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brett Goldstein (Roy) and Jeremy Swift (Higgins) back in action.

The first three seasons of Ted Lasso were widely loved, winning multiple Emmy Awards. Season 4 aims to carry on this legacy while exploring new stories.

There’s no official release date yet, but production is expected to start soon. The new season will likely premiere in 2025. Until then, fans can rewatch the first three seasons on Apple TV+ and relive the journey of Ted and AFC Richmond.

