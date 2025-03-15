The Diplomat, Novocaine and My Melbourne: What to watch this weekend in theatres

The Diplomat

In The Diplomat, John Abraham breaks from his usual action-packed performances to deliver a tense and gripping thriller based on true events. He takes on the role of an Indian diplomat tasked with bringing back a young Indian woman from Pakistan, where she was reportedly lured into a forced marriage. This time, instead of throwing punches, Abraham plays a strategist—manoeuvring through the world of diplomacy and intelligence with quiet intensity.

Directed by Naam Shabana (2017) and Special OPS (2020) filmmaker Shivam Nair, the film promises edge-of-the-seat suspense, backdoor negotiations, and tense, real-world drama that keeps you hooked. With a strong supporting cast, including Sadia Khateeb and Kumud Mishra, and a script by Ritesh Shah, The Diplomat has all the makings of a must-watch.

If you love thrillers that are smart, gripping, and rooted in reality, this one is for you. Catch The Diplomat on the big screen and experience the tension unfold firsthand.

In the Lost Lands

In the Lost Lands takes you on an exhilarating journey into a dark, dystopian fantasy world. The film follows Gray Alys, a powerful sorceress sent on a dangerous quest by a queen. With the drifter Boyce as her guide, Gray must brave a supernatural wasteland teeming with menacing creatures and hidden dangers—all in pursuit of an artefact that holds unimaginable power. It is based on the eponymous short story by Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon creator George R.R. Martin.

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, the filmmaker behind Alien vs. Predator and the series Resident Evil, In the Lost Lands has jaw-dropping action and breathtaking visuals. To bring this epic world to life, the creators have used the technology Unreal Engine, making the experience even more immersive. Milla Jovovich, known for her fierce roles, steps into the shoes of the sorceress, while Dave Bautista takes on the role of the rugged hunter by her side.

In the Lost Lands is a must-watch if you love fantasy adventures packed with magic, mystery, and epic quests. Catch it on the big screen and get lost in the adventure!

The Day the Earth Blew Up

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck are back in The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, the first fully animated feature-length Looney Tunes film. This time, they stumble upon a mind-control scheme at their local bubblegum factory—only to land in the middle of an alien invasion. Saving the world isn’t exactly their speciality, but they’ll give it a shot with plenty of slapstick chaos and zany antics.

Looney Tunes has been a pop culture staple for nearly a century, ever since Warner Bros. launched the series in 1930 as a playful counter to Disney’s Silly Symphonies. Director Pete Browngardt brings the same classic energy to the big screen, blending hand-drawn animation with a modern touch.

With Eric Bauza voicing both Daffy and Porky, alongside Candi Milo and Peter MacNicol, The Day the Earth Blew Up offers a fresh yet nostalgic take on these beloved characters. Whether you grew up with Looney Tunes or are new to them, take this as your cue to catch it in theatres this week.

Novocaine

What if you couldn’t feel pain—even when your life depended on it? That’s everyday life for Nate, a junior bank manager in Novocaine, an action thriller starring Jack Quaid. He has a rare condition called congenital insensitivity to pain with anhidrosis (CIPA), which means his body doesn’t register pain at all. It might sound like an advantage, but in reality, it’s anything but—without pain as a warning sign, even a small injury could turn deadly.

When a bank robbery takes a personal turn, and his girlfriend is kidnapped, Nate is forced to use his condition to his advantage. His inability to feel pain makes him unpredictable, relentless, and just as dangerous as the criminals he’s up against. Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, Novocaine is an intense mix of action and suspense, following a man who has to push his body past its limits to survive.

CIPA is a real medical condition, affecting fewer than one in 100 million people. While screenwriter Lars Jacobson takes creative liberties, the film explores what it means to live without pain. With Amber Midthunder (Prey [2022]) and Ray Nicholson (Promising Young Woman [2020]) rounding out the cast, Novocaine isn’t just about high-stakes action—it’s a gripping story with a unique twist. Novocaine hits theatres this week—don’t miss it.

My Melbourne: Four Stories, One Powerful Film

My Melbourne is an anthology that brings together four heartfelt stories about identity, migration, and resilience. Directed by renowned filmmakers like Onir, Kabir Khan, Arif Ali, and Rima Das, the film takes a deep dive into themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability—all inspired by true events. Each story has something unique to offer. Nandini follows a queer Indian man reconnecting with his estranged father in Melbourne. Jules is about an unexpected friendship between a newly married woman and a homeless lady. Emma tells the journey of a talented deaf dancer finding her confidence, while Setara brings to life the struggles of a 15-year-old Afghan girl rebuilding her life in a new country. With a fantastic cast, including Arka Das, Arushi Sharma, and Kat Stewart, My Melbourne beautifully blends Indian and Australian perspectives, making it a film that truly speaks to everyone. Emotional, inspiring, and deeply relevant, this one is not to be missed! Catch it in cinemas this week.

Aamir Khan Film Festival: A Tribute to a Cinematic Visionary

PVR INOX presents Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar, a special film festival celebrating one of Indian cinema’s most influential actors. Running from March 14 – 27, the festival kicks off on Aamir Khan’s birthday, bringing some of his most celebrated films back to the big screen.

From the romantic innocence of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and the youthful energy of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar(1992) to game-changers like Lagaan (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Rang De Basanti (2006), the lineup showcases Aamir’s evolution as an actor who constantly pushed the boundaries of storytelling. His ability to blend entertainment with social relevance is just as evident in Taare Zameen Par (2007), PK (2014), Dangal (2016), and Secret Superstar(2017), each leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

More than just a superstar, Aamir Khan is a filmmaker with a vision—one who has shaped the industry with his commitment to meaningful cinema, unconventional roles, and unparalleled versatility. This festival is a rare chance to experience his greatest performances. Don’t miss this cinematic celebration—book your tickets now and relive the magic of Aamir Khan in theatres!

Sci-fi on the big screen

Dune: Part Two

If there’s one film that demands to be seen on the big screen, it’s Dune: Part Two. Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic returns to cinemas this week after securing five nominations at the recently concluded 97th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and winning two Oscars for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound. This gives audiences another chance to step into the vast, otherworldly landscapes of Arrakis. With breathtaking visuals, large-scale battle sequences, and Hans Zimmer’s powerful score, this is a film made for the theatrical experience. Whether you missed it the first time or want to relive it in all its glory, now’s the perfect time to catch it on the big screen.

Interstellar

Few films capture cinema's emotional and visual power like Interstellar. After an overwhelming response and high public demand following its re-release earlier this year, the Christopher Nolan film is back in theatres again, reminding audiences why it remains one of the most visually stunning and thematically ambitious sci-fi films ever made. With its mind-bending space travel and deeply human core, Interstellar offers one of the best theatrical experiences imaginable. Zimmer's unforgettable score and Hoyte van Hoytema's breathtaking cinematography fully transport you beyond the stars. If there was ever a time to revisit Nolan's masterpiece, it's now.