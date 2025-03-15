Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi sets Guinness World Record for Hercules pillar hold, Elon Musk shares video

Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi has entered the Guinness World Records by performing the longest Hercules Pillar hold. In a show of sheer strength and stamina, Vispy kept two huge pillars for a record 2 minutes and 10.75 seconds in Surat Gujarat.
The Greek-inspired pillars were 123 inches tall and 20.5 inches in diameter. They were 166.7 kg and 168.9 kg in weight respectively. This was an extraordinary achievement that took human endeavor to the next level and was officially recorded and recognised by Guinness World Records.
Vispy’s achievement gained further recognition when tech billionaire Elon Musk reshared a video of his performance originally posted by the Guinness World Records’ official X account. “It was truly a nice surprise when I came to know that @elonmusk tweeted my Guinness World Record Video on X. I feel so joyful and on cloud 9. Furthermore it fills me with tremendous pride that an Indian is getting admiration globally in the strength department,” shared on X.
A holder of multiple black belts and a 13-time Guinness World Record holder, Vispy is also an instructor of Border Security Force commandos in unarmed combat and a fitness specialist. Some of his previous records were breaking the most drink cans with the hands in one minute and bending the maximum number of iron bars using the head.
His record–breaking hold video has been viewed more than 10 million times and has received widespread acclaim. “Insane grip endurance and strength. Holding Hercules Pillars for more than two minutes is level-next strength,” one commentator said. “India proud! Congratulations @VispyKharadi on an insane achievement-holding 160kg Hercules pillars in both hands for 2 mins 11 secs! Real strength real inspiration!” another posted. Vispy’s jaw–dropping exhibition of power and toughness has enthralled masses all over the globe.