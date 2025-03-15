Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi sets Guinness World Record for Hercules pillar hold, Elon Musk shares video

Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi has entered the Guinness World Records by performing the longest Hercules Pillar hold. In a show of sheer strength and stamina, Vispy kept two huge pillars for a record 2 minutes and 10.75 seconds in Surat Gujarat.

The Greek-inspired pillars were 123 inches tall and 20.5 inches in diameter. They were 166.7 kg and 168.9 kg in weight respectively. This was an extraordinary achievement that took human endeavor to the next level and was officially recorded and recognised by Guinness World Records.

Elon Musk sharing Vispy Kharadi’s pillar hold video

Vispy’s achievement gained further recognition when tech billionaire Elon Musk reshared a video of his performance originally posted by the Guinness World Records’ official X account. “It was truly a nice surprise when I came to know that @elonmusk tweeted my Guinness World Record Video on X. I feel so joyful and on cloud 9. Furthermore it fills me with tremendous pride that an Indian is getting admiration globally in the strength department,” shared on X.