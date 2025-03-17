Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire with Sikandar Naache teaser

This song marks the reunion of Salman Khan, visionary producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and choreographer Ahmed Khan after their successful collaboration on the blockbuster track Jumme Ki Raat from Kick (2014). The teaser showcases a grand set and features an energetic crowd of dancers who were flown in from Turkey specifically for the shoot.

In addition to Sikandar Naache, the previous chart-topping number Zohra Jabeen was choreographed by Farah Khan, bringing Salman and Farah together after several years. Farah expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "One is a childhood friend, and the other is a brother! I’ve worked with both of them on many songs, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special." She also shared that she knew it would be a 'smash hit' and had a blast choreographing Salman after so long. She praised Rashmika , her first-time collaborator, calling her a pleasure to work with.

Sikandar is Salman Khan’s highly anticipated return to the big screen after more than a year, following his role in the action-packed Tiger 3 (2023). Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film is slated for release on Eid, March 31.