Shruti Haasan’s new look from ‘Coolie’ unveiled on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s birthday

On filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s birthday, the makers of Coolie dropped a stunning new look of Shruti Haasan, adding fuel to the ever-growing anticipation around the film. Directed by the visionary Lokesh and headlined by the legendary Rajinikanth, Coolie has been generating massive buzz ever since its announcement, and this new glimpse only heightens the excitement.

Shruti’s intense look as Preethi

In the freshly unveiled image, Shruti Haasan steps into her role as Preethi with an intense yet composed demeanor. Her serious expression, paired with the muted tones, hints at a character brimming with emotional depth and complexity—sparking a whirlwind of intrigue among fans who can’t wait to see more.

This latest look follows a captivating character poster of Shruti, which had already left fans speculating about the role she’ll play in this gripping action-packed drama. With Lokesh Kanagaraj’s masterful storytelling and Rajinikanth’s magnetic presence, Coolie is shaping up to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

On another note, Shruti Haasan’s international acclaim continues to rise, as her film The Eye receives rave reviews at global film festivals. The film’s recent premiere at the Wench Film Festival in India was met with critical praise, further solidifying her stature in the world of global cinema.