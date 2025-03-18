Mohanlal and Prithviraj's much-awaited L2E: Empuraan gets a release date

In addition, the supporting cast includes Abhimanyu Singh, Andrea Tivadar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, Sachin Khedekar, Nyla Usha, Giju John, Nandhu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Manikuttan, Aneesh G. Menon, Sshivada, Alexx O'Nell, Eriq Ebouaney, Mikhail Novikov, and Karthikeya Dev.

Prithviraj spoke about his character Zayed Masood, explaining, “I am Prithviraj. Zayed Masood from the Lucifer franchise. In the first installment, we saw a notorious nexus controlling the global gold and diamond trade, led by Khureshi-Abr'am with a mercenary commando force, introduced through Zayed Masood. That was just one side of Zayed Masood's character.”

The grand-scale film has been shot across diverse locations, including Shimla, Leh, the UK, the US, Chennai, Gujarat, Hyderabad, the UAE, Mumbai, and Kerala.

The film’s technical team comprises cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, editor Akhilesh Mohan, art director Mohandas, stunt director Stunt Silva, and creative director Nirmal Sahadev. Deepak Dev returns as the composer for this much-awaited sequel.

L2E: Empuraan will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.