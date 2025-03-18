Mohanlal and Prithviraj's much-awaited L2E: Empuraan gets a release date

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly anticipated Mollywood film, L2E: Empuraan, has officially announced its release date. The superstar Mohanlal-led drama will be hitting theaters worldwide on March 27, 2025.
Sharing the exciting news on social media, Mohanlal wrote, “The first day, first show of #L2E #Empuraan will start at 6:00 AM IST on the 27th of March 2025. Shows across the world will begin at the corresponding time in their respective time zones. Stay tuned for more details (sic)!”
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2E: Empuraan is written by Murali Gopy. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, the film is produced by Subaskaran, Antony Perumbavoor, and Gokulam Gopalan under the banners of Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies.
The primary cast features Mohanlal reprising his iconic role as Khureshi-Ab'raam aka Stephen Nedumpally, with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn also playing key roles.
In addition, the supporting cast includes Abhimanyu Singh, Andrea Tivadar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, Sachin Khedekar, Nyla Usha, Giju John, Nandhu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Manikuttan, Aneesh G. Menon, Sshivada, Alexx O'Nell, Eriq Ebouaney, Mikhail Novikov, and Karthikeya Dev.
Prithviraj spoke about his character Zayed Masood, explaining, “I am Prithviraj. Zayed Masood from the Lucifer franchise. In the first installment, we saw a notorious nexus controlling the global gold and diamond trade, led by Khureshi-Abr'am with a mercenary commando force, introduced through Zayed Masood. That was just one side of Zayed Masood's character.”
The grand-scale film has been shot across diverse locations, including Shimla, Leh, the UK, the US, Chennai, Gujarat, Hyderabad, the UAE, Mumbai, and Kerala.
The film’s technical team comprises cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, editor Akhilesh Mohan, art director Mohandas, stunt director Stunt Silva, and creative director Nirmal Sahadev. Deepak Dev returns as the composer for this much-awaited sequel.
L2E: Empuraan will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.