Rajinikanth becomes the first to watch ‘L2: Empuraan’ trailer, Prithviraj cherishes the moment

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran recently revealed that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was the first person to see the trailer of his much-anticipated political thriller L2: Empuraan, starring Malayalam icon Mohanlal. Rajinikanth also praised the trailer, a moment that Prithviraj will always treasure.
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares special moment as Rajinikanth watches ‘L2: Empuraan’ trailer first
Prithviraj shared this special moment with his followers on X (formerly Twitter), posting a photo with Rajinikanth and writing, "The very first person to watch the trailer of #L2E #EMPURAAN. I will forever cherish what you said after watching it, Sir! This meant the world to me! Fanboy forever! @rajinikanth #OGSuperstar (sic)."
With the film’s release just days away, the team behind L2: Empuraan is ramping up their promotional efforts. The film has already been certified by the Censor Board with a UA 16+ rating and has a runtime of 179.52 minutes.
Mohanlal and Prithviraj's Empuraan, a sequel to Lucifer
Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which marked Prithviraj’s directorial debut. The sequel promises to deepen the complex narrative introduced in the first film. In a previous video, Prithviraj shared that the sequel will feature more characters and diverse settings, but with a coherent storyline that ties everything together.
In Lucifer, audiences were introduced to the powerful Khureshi-Ab'ram underworld syndicate, leaving viewers with the impression that no force could challenge them. Prithviraj teased that the sequel will address whether this belief was true or merely an illusion.
Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions, and Sri Gokulam Movies, L2: Empuraan features a script by Murali Gopy, music by Deepak Dev, cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, and editing by Akhilesh Mohan. The film’s release is highly anticipated, especially after Lucifer became a massive hit, grossing over `200 crore and becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. With just a few days left until L2: Empuraan hits screens on March 27, expectations for the sequel are sky-high.