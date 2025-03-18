Rajinikanth becomes the first to watch ‘L2: Empuraan’ trailer, Prithviraj cherishes the moment

Mohanlal and Prithviraj's Empuraan, a sequel to Lucifer

Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which marked Prithviraj’s directorial debut. The sequel promises to deepen the complex narrative introduced in the first film. In a previous video, Prithviraj shared that the sequel will feature more characters and diverse settings, but with a coherent storyline that ties everything together.

In Lucifer, audiences were introduced to the powerful Khureshi-Ab'ram underworld syndicate, leaving viewers with the impression that no force could challenge them. Prithviraj teased that the sequel will address whether this belief was true or merely an illusion.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions, and Sri Gokulam Movies, L2: Empuraan features a script by Murali Gopy, music by Deepak Dev, cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, and editing by Akhilesh Mohan. The film’s release is highly anticipated, especially after Lucifer became a massive hit, grossing over `200 crore and becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. With just a few days left until L2: Empuraan hits screens on March 27, expectations for the sequel are sky-high.