Rakesh Roshan’s shocking exit from Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Krrish 4’; are budget woes to blame?

Rakesh Roshan, the driving force behind the blockbuster Krrish franchise starring Hrithik Roshan, has decided to pass on the directing baton for the fourth instalment. According to reports, Rakesh wanted to oversee the process while he was still healthy.

Developmental impediments were not new to Krrish 4. The project was originally conceived to be produced under Siddharth Anand’s Marflix but will now see FilmKraft and a leading studio collaborate to finance it instead, over the producer’s concerns about the project after having seen the shine wear off in the hierarchical scheme of things post-Marvel.

Why did Rakesh Roshan quit Krrish 4? Is Krissh 4 over budget?