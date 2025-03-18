Rakesh Roshan’s shocking exit from Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Krrish 4’; are budget woes to blame?

Rakesh Roshan, the driving force behind the blockbuster Krrish franchise starring Hrithik Roshan, has decided to pass on the directing baton for the fourth instalment. According to reports, Rakesh wanted to oversee the process while he was still healthy.
Developmental impediments were not new to Krrish 4. The project was originally conceived to be produced under Siddharth Anand’s Marflix but will now see FilmKraft and a leading studio collaborate to finance it instead, over the producer’s concerns about the project after having seen the shine wear off in the hierarchical scheme of things post-Marvel.
Why did Rakesh Roshan quit Krrish 4? Is Krissh 4 over budget?
In a recent interview, Rakesh Roshan stated his reasons for stepping down from directing Krrish 4. “The day has to come when I have to pass on the baton. So, it’s better I do it when I am in my senses so that I can overlook the process as well and ascertain whether he’s doing it correctly or not. Tomorrow, if I am not in my senses and I’ll have to pass it on, I will not know what they are making,” he said.
Krrish 4 has been quoted to have a giant budget of Rs 700 crore, scaring away studios. “The studios were not confident about Krrish at this budget in the post-Marvel era as it has been more than a decade since the release of Krrish 4,” the source stated as quoted by a media organisation.
New beginnings for ‘Krrish 4’
Despite these roadblocks, Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan are in touch with the studios on a personal pitch to negotiate a hefty deal for the film, stated reports. Thus, even if Rakesh steps down from directing, he will still be keenly attached to the progress with his creative will and influence throughout.
The Krrish series started with the sci-fi hit Koi Mil Gaya in 2003, which was followed by superhero sequels Krrish in 2006 and Krrish 3 in 2013. Although an official announcement about Krrish 4 is still awaited, reports indicate that the script has already been finalised.