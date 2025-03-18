Waiting for Pushpa 3? Here's when the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna sequel is likely to release

Ravi Shankar said, “Pushpa 3 will definitely happen. Now, Allu Arjun is busy doing Atlee’s film. After that, he has another film with Trivikram. It is after these two films that he will work on ‘Pushpa 3’. It will take him two years to complete those two films.”

Similarly, he also explained what director Sukumar would be working on next. Ravi said, “Likewise, director Sukumar will work on a film with Ram Charan. After that, he will begin working on the story of Pushpa 3. Definitely, work on Pushpa 3 will begin in another two and a half years. This time around, we will not delay it that much. We will be there before you in three and a half years. So, we are in 2025. Sometime in 2028 Pushpa 3 will release.”

Pushpa 2, which was directed by ace director Sukumar and which features actor Allu Arjun in the lead, has just completed a triumphant 100-day run in theatres.

Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the biggest film of 2024, setting unparalleled examples of success since its release. From winning the hearts of the audience to breaking box office records, the film left its mark everywhere. Not only did it inaugurate the over ₹800 Crore club in Hindi, but it also crossed the ₹1,800 crore mark worldwide, making it India's biggest and highest-earning film.

The film is a gripping story that revolves around Pushpa Raj — a man, who, after having had everything taken away from him, decides that he will not lose anything more in life to anyone.

The story tells his rise to the heights of power by becoming the head of a powerful syndicate that illegally deals in red sandalwood.

The film, which has three parts, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The second part released on December 5, 2024. Now, the third part will hit screens in 2028.