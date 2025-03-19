Actor Adarsh Gourav calls his Telugu film debut a homage to his cultural roots

Adarsh Gourav on his Telugu debut

Currently shooting in Hyderabad, Adarsh is collaborating with filmmaker Jahnavi, daughter of RRR producer D.V.V. Danayya, for an exciting new project. While details of the film remain under wraps, this marks a significant milestone in Adarsh’s career as he expands his artistic horizons in the Telugu film industry.

Speaking about his Telugu debut, Adarsh expressed his deep personal connection to this moment, "This film is incredibly special to me—not just as an actor but as someone who has always felt a deep emotional bond with my roots. Telugu is my mother tongue, yet I’ve never had the opportunity to showcase my craft in this language until now. Coming from a family that holds Telugu cinema so close to their hearts, this feels like a homecoming. It’s exciting to be working with all the people involved as they commonly believe in telling authentic stories and are very edgy with their choices which makes them stand out. More than anything, I hope to make my family proud and give back to the culture that has shaped me in so many ways.”

Adarsh Gourav first gained international recognition with his breakthrough performance in The White Tiger, which earned him a BAFTA nomination. His diverse filmography continues to showcase his versatility, and this new venture into Telugu cinema is yet another step in his evolving journey as an actor.