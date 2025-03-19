Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer shines at Uzbekistan Film Festival

The Embassy of India in Tashkent recently hosted a prestigious film festival in honour of International Women’s Day, showcasing powerful women-centric films that highlight inspiring female characters and their influence on society. Among the standout selections was Ghoomer, starring Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan, which received a special premiere at the event.

Ghoomer continues to inspire globally

Saiyami Kher, who delivered a compelling performance in R. Balki’s sports drama, attended the festival to celebrate this remarkable moment. Even a year and a half after its release, Ghoomer remains relevant, resonating with audiences worldwide. Expressing her excitement about the international recognition, Saiyami shared: “Ghoomer is not just a film for me; it’s an emotion. The journey of playing a differently-abled sports person who defies all odds to pursue her dreams was a transformative experience. I am thrilled that the film was screened at such a meaningful festival, and the experience of being there in person was truly incredible. Uzbekistan has a deep love for Indian cinema, and this unique collaboration between our countries over our shared passion for films is truly special.”