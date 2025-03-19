Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer shines at Uzbekistan Film Festival

The Embassy of India in Tashkent recently hosted a prestigious film festival in honour of International Women’s Day, showcasing powerful women-centric films that highlight inspiring female characters and their influence on society. Among the standout selections was Ghoomer, starring Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan, which received a special premiere at the event.
Saiyami Kher, who delivered a compelling performance in R. Balki’s sports drama, attended the festival to celebrate this remarkable moment. Even a year and a half after its release, Ghoomer remains relevant, resonating with audiences worldwide. Expressing her excitement about the international recognition, Saiyami shared: “Ghoomer is not just a film for me; it’s an emotion. The journey of playing a differently-abled sports person who defies all odds to pursue her dreams was a transformative experience. I am thrilled that the film was screened at such a meaningful festival, and the experience of being there in person was truly incredible. Uzbekistan has a deep love for Indian cinema, and this unique collaboration between our countries over our shared passion for films is truly special.”
The film, which tells a story of resilience and triumph, continues to make waves internationally. Ghoomer’s selection at the Uzbekistan Film Festival reinforces its lasting impact and ability to inspire audiences beyond borders. Saiyami Kher, who was present for the entire week, immersed herself in the festival, interacted with audiences, and celebrated cinema that empowers and uplifts. “As an actor, witnessing Ghoomer being part of a festival that celebrates strong female characters makes me incredibly proud,” Saiyami added. “I was elated to be there, engaging with film lovers and celebrating storytelling that champions women’s empowerment.”