Daagi unveils first song Ektukhani Mon featuring Afran Nisho and Tama Mirza

Shihab Shaheen and Sajid Sarkar’s musical brilliance in Ektukhani Mon

The song’s visuals offer a captivating glimpse into the chemistry between Afran Nisho and Tama Mirza, setting the stage for an unforgettable love story in Daagi. Marking the long-awaited reunion of filmmaker Shihab Shaheen and composer Sajid Sarkar after a decade, the track seamlessly blends nostalgia with a fresh cinematic feel. Reflecting on his lyrical process, Sadat Hossain shared, “I usually write poetry that transforms into songs. This time, I aimed to create a hypnotic pull through serene words. I am grateful to Sajid Sarkar, Shihab Shaheen, and the director for their meticulous attention to every lyric and melody.”