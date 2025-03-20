Daagi unveils first song Ektukhani Mon featuring Afran Nisho and Tama Mirza

Bengali film Daagi has officially released its first song, Ektukhani Mon, a mesmerising romantic melody that beautifully captures the love story of its lead characters, Nishan and Zerin, played by the talented Afran Nisho and Tama Mirza. The song is brought to life by the soulful voices of Tahsan Khan and Masha Islam, with composition and arrangement by Sajid Sarkar and lyrics penned by acclaimed poet and novelist Sadat Hossain.
The song’s visuals offer a captivating glimpse into the chemistry between Afran Nisho and Tama Mirza, setting the stage for an unforgettable love story in Daagi. Marking the long-awaited reunion of filmmaker Shihab Shaheen and composer Sajid Sarkar after a decade, the track seamlessly blends nostalgia with a fresh cinematic feel. Reflecting on his lyrical process, Sadat Hossain shared, “I usually write poetry that transforms into songs. This time, I aimed to create a hypnotic pull through serene words. I am grateful to Sajid Sarkar, Shihab Shaheen, and the director for their meticulous attention to every lyric and melody.”
Adding to the excitement, singer Masha Islam expressed, “Everyone insisted that I lend my voice to this song, and I instantly fell in love with the melody. Since it’s a song for an Eid release, it holds an even more special place in my heart.”
Produced by SVF, Alpha-i Entertainment Limited, and Chorki, Daagi features an ensemble cast, including Sunerah Binte Kamal, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Gazi Rakayet, Mili Bashar, and Rashed Mamun Apu. Director Shihab Shaheen describes Daagi as a gripping tale of redemption. With Ektukhani Mon now available for streaming, the song sets the perfect tone for the much-anticipated release of Daagi.