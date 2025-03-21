Deepti Sadhwani and Rajniesh Duggal's Sitaara is a riveting short film balancing suspense and romance

Sitaara stars Deepti Sadhwani and Rajniesh Duggal

Directed by the innovative Yuvraj Parashar, Sitaara showcases the brilliant performances of Deepti Sadhwani and Rajniesh Duggal, who bring depth and intensity to their characters. The film's plot spirals into a labyrinth of intricate relationships, secrets, and revelations that challenge the audience's perceptions until the very last moment.

Perfectly crafted for film festivals, the short not only shines in its storytelling but also in its emotional poignancy, encouraging viewers to delve into the complexities of love and trust. With its artful direction and engaging performances, the film stands out as a noteworthy addition to the indie film circuit, promising both thrill and heart.

As the story unfolds, expect a rollercoaster of emotions that intertwine love and suspense, compelling you to reflect on the choices that shape our lives. Sitaara is more than just a film; it's an invitation to explore the shadows of love and the mysteries that define us. Prepare for a cinematic experience that will linger in your mind long after the credits roll.

Deepti says, "Though it is a short film, it has depicted a lot of plot twists. The talks about the pain of a woman who feels very lonely in her life. Though she has fame, name and success as an actress, she longs for a person to talk to."