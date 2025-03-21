Divya Dutta discusses her role in ‘Chhaava’ and gender inequality in film industry

In her, she said, “It depends on the story being told. The industry is still male-dominated, but we are moving towards equality. There's still a long way to go. In the case of historical characters, it varies with the narrative. If you're portraying a figure like Rani Lakshmi Bai or Indira Gandhi, they are the central characters. But if the story is about someone like Maharaj Sambhaji, the focus will naturally be on him.”

Divya also shared insights about her latest project, Chhaava, where she plays Rajmata Sohra Bai. She explained, “When I was approached for the role, it was backed by thorough research. I still have the sketches and stories that were created for me. With all these details, my job was to stay sincere and truly embody the character as the makers intended. The sets, costumes, and dialogues were beautifully executed, and our director was exceptional. The whole experience felt immersive, and it was my first time working on a historical project like this—an absolutely beautiful experience.”

Looking ahead, Divya shared details about her upcoming projects. She revealed that she will star in a film alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Jimmy Shergill, as well as a biopic featuring Neeraj Kavi. Additionally, she is working on a web show and two English-language films.