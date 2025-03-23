Filmmaker Parthajit Baruah opens up on his documentary Jyoti Kokaideu

A

His pioneering spirit and innovative approach to cinema, above all, inspire me to explore new storytelling techniques and push creative boundaries. His ability to blend cultural themes with artistic expression demonstrates the power of cinema to convey significant messages, encouraging me to infuse social and cultural relevance into my work. Agarwala’s bold initiative to establish a film studio at Bholaguri Tea Estate, Assam, in 1933—during a time when his contemporaries established studios in Pune, Bombay, and Calcutta—highlights his visionary outlook on the Assamese film industry. I aspire to honour this legacy by focusing on marginalised narratives and fostering a deeper understanding of diverse cultures in my films. Agarwala’s contributions serve as a guiding light on my filmmaking journey, reminding me of the impact a storyteller can have on society. In fact, his work inspires all filmmakers in this region.