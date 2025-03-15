Binoranjan Oinam’s powerful storytelling and fabulous performances set Langdai Ama apart when portraying the narrative of a dysfunctional family
Manipuri director Binoranjan Oinam’s Langdai Ama (The Juncture) narrates the story of a filmmaker Thoiba Rajkumar whose life is torn apart as his parents head for a divorce. But what is interesting is that while his father aims to reach the skies and plans for a better livelihood, his mother fights for sticking to the roots and preserving heritage which brings about an undeniable strain in their relationship.
With powerful storytelling, cinematography, and performances, the characters embark on a journey of self-discovery. It also portrays the effect of parental divorce on children and how they cope with it. But above all, it showcases the fine lines between sticking to one's roots and preserving it or heading towards neglect in pursuit of personal ambitions. We spoke to Oinam on the sidelines of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival, where the film was showcased.
Excerpts:
How did this constant fight between preserving heritage and culture and embracing modernity become the subject of the movie?
The erosion of our culture and heritage in modern life has become a significant issue in Manipuri society today. Many highly esteemed art forms are gradually disappearing and being forgotten. Modernisation and globalisation have also contributed to the neglect of our rich cultural traditions. The characters of the mother and father serve as metaphorical representations of modern Manipur's society, reflecting the ongoing struggle between preserving cultural heritage and embracing modernisation.
Since these two different sets of values are set within a family structure, the impact on the child is also beautifully shown…
In our grandparents' time, divorce was a rarity within families. Today, however, it has become increasingly common, with nearly every alternate house in a colony having a divorcee. This trend, influenced by the winds of Western culture, is gradually taking root in our society. Divorce can have both positive and negative aspects, but it undeniably impacts the lives of those around the couple. In most cases, divorces arise from disagreements or incompatible opinions between partners. However, in making such decisions, people often fail to consider the lives intertwined with theirs. This sentiment is vividly portrayed in the film, where an innocent child is left to endure lifelong suffering as a consequence.
The North East is a place that still retains much of its tradition. How are those indigenous traditions reflected in the movie?
No matter how developed or modernised we become, we must never forget our roots. By staying true to our origins and authentically showcasing our culture and traditions, we can captivate the world’s interest. The North East is a treasure trove of unexplored cultures and traditions, eagerly waiting to be discovered by the world. Cinema, as a powerful medium, offers an incredible opportunity to present our unique identity and heritage on a global stage.
Can modernity and tradition co-exist?
Of course, modernity and tradition can and should coexist, but neither should overstep boundaries to harm the other. Modernity does not conflict with tradition as long as we remain rooted in our heritage and stay true to our origins. Take Japan as an example; despite being highly developed, its citizens deeply cherish and preserve their culture and heritage, demonstrating how progress and tradition can harmoniously thrive together.
Has the digital boom helped make people aware of traditions?
Indeed, we are living in the era of a digital boom. Social media, for instance, has become an essential tool for spreading information and connecting with people. Similarly, cinema is a powerful medium that can effectively raise awareness about the fading traditions, cultures, and heritage, inspiring people to preserve and celebrate them.
Do you believe there is limited access to Northeast films in other parts of India and globally? If yes, what can be done to make these films more accessible to the audience?
Absolutely. Apart from a few critically acclaimed or award-winning films, most mainstream cinema from the North East struggles to reach mainland India, global audiences, or major OTT platforms. There is much to learn from South Indian film industries, which have successfully captivated audiences across India and the world. The same potential exists for North East films, but achieving this requires a united effort. For Example, Assam and Manipur, being prominent hubs, can lead the way by initiating collaborations. Bilingual films in Assamese and Manipuri, for instance, could help expand the market to neighbouring states first and gradually pave the way for broader reach later on.
Are you currently working on a film or any new idea?
Currently, I am working on my next film, which explores a unique storyline centered around the struggles between technology and nature.