Binoranjan Oinam’s powerful storytelling and fabulous performances set Langdai Ama apart when portraying the narrative of a dysfunctional family

Manipuri director Binoranjan Oinam’s Langdai Ama (The Juncture) narrates the story of a filmmaker Thoiba Rajkumar whose life is torn apart as his parents head for a divorce. But what is interesting is that while his father aims to reach the skies and plans for a better livelihood, his mother fights for sticking to the roots and preserving heritage which brings about an undeniable strain in their relationship.

With powerful storytelling, cinematography, and performances, the characters embark on a journey of self-discovery. It also portrays the effect of parental divorce on children and how they cope with it. But above all, it showcases the fine lines between sticking to one's roots and preserving it or heading towards neglect in pursuit of personal ambitions. We spoke to Oinam on the sidelines of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival, where the film was showcased.

Excerpts: