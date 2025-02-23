'Mini Bank' wins over people with its simple narrative, effective storytelling, and wonderful cinematography
Filmmaker Ankur Jyoti Borman’s first film shot on a camera and one to be doing the rounds of the Film Festivals, Mini Bank is an elegant tale of the small necessities of life and the means to achieve them. Following the narrative of a young boy whose only desire was to own a cricket bat, the film enhances the journey of the protagonist who takes life lessons in achieving his desires by correct means. The movie also highlights effective parenting as a theme where instead of fulfilling their child’s wishes on the first go; the parent teaches them the useful way of achieving, one goal at a time. It only sweetens the experience when one reaches the ultimate goal through experience, hardships, and hard-work on their own accord. Mini Bank further draws from the everyday philosophies of the ruralscape of Assam which tends to make the landscape an integral part and character of the movie.
The film which was screened at the ninth Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival earned massive applause and appreciation for its unique way of presenting a simple thought through an even simpler storyline. The non-complicated nature of the short film makes it stand out. Moreover, a special mention must be made of the cinematographer, Manoj Deka, who leaves no stone unturned in capturing the essence and spirituality of the landscape of Assam.
We speak to Ankur about his movie, what went behind making it, and his road ahead.
Excerpts:
Tell us about the narrative of Mini Bank.
Mini Bank revolves around a heartwarming and simple story set in rural Assam, highlighting the lives of ordinary people. It subtly portrays how even the smallest endeavors can have a significant impact on people's lives. It also focuses on the teaching of nature, and how we can learn from nature. Mini Bank tells the story of a young boy who learns from his father that small efforts can lead to big achievements. Wanting a cricket bat, he begins saving small amounts of the money his mother gives him. Over time, his savings grow, and he finally buys the bat, embodying the value of patience and perseverance.
Could you throw some light on the name?
The title Mini Bank metaphorically captures the essence of the story. It hints at a small yet impactful initiative or act in the rural setting that operates as a source of hope and resources, much like a "bank" but on a micro and personal level.
Do you believe that life’s greatest lessons can be learned in the simplest actions?
Absolutely! Mini Bank is an embodiment of this belief. It demonstrates how profound lessons about life, generosity, and community can emerge from seemingly ordinary actions. The film underscores the idea that meaningful change doesn't always require grand gestures sometimes; it’s the simplest acts of humanity that leave the deepest impact.
How has the rural landscape become a character in the film?
The rural landscape is more than just a backdrop in Mini Bank; it plays a pivotal role in shaping the film's narrative. The vibrant visuals of the village, the culture, and the everyday struggles of rural life bring authenticity to the story. The landscape reflects the simplicity, warmth, and interconnectedness of the people, making it an integral character in itself.
Do viewers prefer to go back to simple narratives nowadays?
Yes, there's a growing preference for simple and relatable stories that connect with the audience emotionally. Films like Mini Bank resonate with viewers because they offer authenticity, nostalgia, and universal themes that remind us of the essence of human connections.
How have you highlighted the traditions of Assam through the narrative?
Mini Bank incorporates elements of Assamese traditions subtly yet effectively. From showcasing the daily lives of villagers to integrating local cultural practices and values, the film reflects the essence of Assam’s rural ethos. Traditional attire, local dialects, and the depiction of community interactions add an authentic flavor to the narrative.
Tell us about your journey into filmmaking.
Storytelling has always been a passion. Transitioning into filmmaking was a natural extension of that passion. Directing Mini Bank was a fulfilling journey that allowed me to experiment creatively and share stories that matter. As a director, Mini Bank was my first film shot on a camera and the first one I submitted to any film festival. Before that, I directed two short films, both of which were shot on a mobile phone.
Where do you draw inspiration from?
Inspiration often comes from everyday life and interactions with people. Observing human emotions, struggles, and moments of kindness in the simplest settings provides ample material for storytelling. Assam’s cultural richness and its people are a continuous source of creative energy for my films.
Are you currently working on a film or any new idea?
Yes, I am exploring themes for a new film. The focus will likely be on creating an art film.