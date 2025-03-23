Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ trailer to drop this Sunday – All you need to know!

Salman Khan’s much-anticipated action thriller Sikandar is all set for a grand Eid release, with fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the film. According to reports, the makers have now locked the trailer release date. Rumours, however, have been doing the rounds that the grand opening ceremony may have been cancelled due to security concerns. Here’s everything you need to know about the trailer, the star cast, and the buzz around this action entertainer!
Finally, the wait is over. After much anticipation, the long-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s Sikandar will be released this Sunday (March 23). According to sources, the trailer will be released in the early evening, around 4 pm, providing fans an electrifying first glimpse of what is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year.
Ever since the news of Sikandar broke out, fans and trade people alike have been looking forward to witnessing Salman Khan’s edge-of-the-seat action sequences, powerful dialogues, and emotional outpouring. The movie is to release on March 30, 2025 and is perfectly timed around the Eid festivities.
It is reported that the much-awaited grand trailer launch event of Sikandar has been cancelled because of security issues. As a result of threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman Khan has been given Z+ security, and therefore the promotional strategy has been altered. Instead of an on-ground event, the superstar will now promote the movie through digital media.
Besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also boasts an impressive supporting cast of Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna. The film was shot on a sequence of locations, ranging from Mumbai and Hyderabad, in a lean 90-day shooting schedule. AR Murugadoss has directed the film, with much at stake taking into account his previous blockbuster films like Ghajini and Thuppakki.
If advance buzz translates into box office gold, Sikandar can shatter Bharat’s opening day record of INR 42.30 crores, setting a new benchmark for Salman Khan’s Eid releases. Trade analysts are hoping that if the advance bookings pick up, the film can easily cross the INR 200 crore mark in its opening weekend.