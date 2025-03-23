Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ trailer to drop this Sunday – All you need to know!

Finally, the wait is over. After much anticipation, the long-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s Sikandar will be released this Sunday (March 23). According to sources, the trailer will be released in the early evening, around 4 pm, providing fans an electrifying first glimpse of what is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

Ever since the news of Sikandar broke out, fans and trade people alike have been looking forward to witnessing Salman Khan’s edge-of-the-seat action sequences, powerful dialogues, and emotional outpouring. The movie is to release on March 30, 2025 and is perfectly timed around the Eid festivities.