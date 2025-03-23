Will we ever see the return of classic masala films?

Masala films have long been a staple of Indian cinema, yet they rarely receive the critical recognition they deserve. Masala movies are often sidelined in serious film discourse. But within this genre lies a crucial distinction—there’s a difference between a true masala film and a mere ‘mass’ entertainer. At its core, a masala film isn’t just about over-the-top action or commercial appeal. It masterfully blends archetypical storytelling—whether it’s the rise of an underdog, a rags-to-riches journey, or mythological undertones—while ensuring the experience remains thoroughly entertaining. The question is: do these films still have a place in today’s cinematic landscape?
The magic of masala films lies in their unapologetic larger-than-life storytelling. Whether it was Amitabh Bachchan’s angry young man phase in Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) and Coolie (1983) or Salman Khan’s blockbuster Dabangg (2010), these films had something for everyone. They weren’t just movies—they were grand spectacles meant to be enjoyed on the big screen with a cheering crowd.
The decline of masala cinema can be traced back to changing audience preferences. With the rise of multiplex culture in the late 2010s, urban audiences started leaning towards more realistic storytelling. Streaming platforms further pushed the shift, introducing audiences to world cinema and content-driven films that focus on depth rather than spectacle. Films like Andhadhun (2018) and Drishyam 2 (2022) reflect this evolution—gripping narratives took precedence over high-flying action sequences.
While traditional masala films may not dominate Bollywood like they used to, their essence still exists. Simmba (2018) and Pathaan (2023) proved that larger-than-life entertainers can still pack theaters if done right. South Indian cinema has also kept the masala spirit alive with blockbusters like Bahubali: The Beginning (2015), which mix action, emotion, and drama in a way that Bollywood once did.
The success of mass entertainers suggests that audiences still crave the nostalgia and escapism that masala films offer. With directors like Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan continuing to embrace the genre, and Bollywood tapping into South Indian-style storytelling, there’s hope for a grand comeback. Perhaps, it’s only a matter of time before we see a new-age Sholay or Karan Arjun set the box office on fire. And let’s be honest, who wouldn’t love to see a hero dramatically yell, “Bhaag Arjun Bhaag!” while dodging bullets and breaking into a dance sequence?