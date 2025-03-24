Emraan Hashmi announces Awarapan 2 on his 46th birthday

The sequel is a tribute to the loyal fans of Awarapan and will continue the journey of Shivam, the character Emraan played in the original. Reuniting with Vishesh Films, the film will be an intense action drama, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The movie is produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

Awarapan 2 picks up where Shivam's story left off, promising to bring back the grit, emotional depth, unforgettable moments, and iconic music that made the first film a cult classic.

Emraan’s collaboration with Vishesh Films has been a successful one, with previous hits like Jannat, Murder, Raaz, Gangster, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Awarapan.

The film is currently in pre-production and is gearing up to begin filming soon.

The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, was an action-crime drama and an uncredited remake of the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life. The film, which featured Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana, followed the story of gangster Shivam Pandit, who is tasked with guarding Reema, the secret mistress of his boss Bharat Malik.

Emraan was last seen in the 2023 action thriller Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and continues the saga of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, as Tiger and Zoya battle against a rogue ISI agent, Aatish Rehman, with a dangerous agenda targeting India.