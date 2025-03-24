Emraan Hashmi leads BSF thriller Ground Zero, inspired by a real-life classified mission

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi returns to the big screen in a powerful solo lead role with Ground Zero, a high-octane thriller based on one of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) most daring operations. Set to release on April 25, the film delves into a two-year-long classified mission, officially recognised and awarded in 2015.

Ground Zero to release in cinemas on April 25, 2025

Helmed by director Tejas Deoskar and backed by Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero promises a gripping blend of action, patriotism, and suspense. Emraan steps into the role of a BSF Deputy Commandant, leading a covert investigation into a national security threat. The film marks his first solo lead role since the 2021 supernatural thriller Dybbuk, making it a highly anticipated comeback for the actor. The teaser is set to drop this week and will be attached to the theatrical release of Sikandar. With Excel Entertainment’s proven track record in delivering high-intensity action films—having previously produced Lakshya — Ground Zero is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, blending real-life heroism with compelling storytelling.