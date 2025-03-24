Cinema

Emraan Hashmi leads BSF thriller Ground Zero, inspired by a real-life classified mission

The gripping action-drama will mark Emraan’s long-awaited solo comeback
The gripping action-drama will mark Emraan's long-awaited solo comeback
Emraan Hashmi
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi returns to the big screen in a powerful solo lead role with Ground Zero, a high-octane thriller based on one of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) most daring operations. Set to release on April 25, the film delves into a two-year-long classified mission, officially recognised and awarded in 2015.

Ground Zero to release in cinemas on April 25, 2025

Helmed by director Tejas Deoskar and backed by Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero promises a gripping blend of action, patriotism, and suspense. Emraan steps into the role of a BSF Deputy Commandant, leading a covert investigation into a national security threat. The film marks his first solo lead role since the 2021 supernatural thriller Dybbuk, making it a highly anticipated comeback for the actor. The teaser is set to drop this week and will be attached to the theatrical release of Sikandar. With Excel Entertainment’s proven track record in delivering high-intensity action films—having previously produced LakshyaGround Zero is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, blending real-life heroism with compelling storytelling.

As the actor celebrates his birthday, fans have another reason to celebrate—the return of one of Bollywood’s most versatile performers in a film that honours the bravery and sacrifice of the BSF. With an engaging narrative, adrenaline-pumping sequences, and a true-story backdrop, Ground Zero is set to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

