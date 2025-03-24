Pooja Hegde drops another chartbuster with Kanimaa from Retro

Pooja Hegde has carved a niche as the queen of chartbusters, with her high-energy dance performances and signature hook steps making waves across South and Bollywood. From ButtaBomma to Arabic Kuthu and Ramuloo Ramulaa, her songs have consistently dominated music charts. Now, she is back with Kanimaa, the latest track from her upcoming film Retro, adding another viral sensation to her growing list of dance anthems.

Since its release, Kanimaa has captivated audiences with its infectious beats and Pooja’s effortlessly fluid dance moves. Fans are lauding her for bringing unfiltered joy and spontaneity to the dance floor, a quality that has become synonymous with her performances. The track is already being hailed as ‘vibe material’, with its hook step generating buzz across social media.