‘Bhalobeshey Basho Naa; from ‘Killbill Society’ captures the magic of second chances in love

The second song from Killbill Society, Bhalobeshey Basho Naa, has officially dropped, and it’s already striking a chord with listeners. Penned by the film’s director, Srijit Mukherji, and brought to life by the unmistakable voice of Anupam Roy, this track is a delicate ode to rediscovering love.
Unlike grand romantic anthems, Bhalobeshey Basho Naa embraces subtlety. It’s about the quiet courage of opening up again, not by erasing past heartaches but by daring to take another step forward. Anupam’s composition weaves a melody that lingers, much like the emotions it encapsulates—soft, hesitant, and deeply felt. The accompanying music video beautifully translates this sentiment on screen.
Featuring Parambrata Chattopadhyay as Mritunjoy Kar and Koushani Mukherjee as Poorna Aich, the visuals follow their tentative journey toward each other. Through stolen glances, light-hearted teasing, and unspoken moments, the video encapsulates love in its rawest form—effortless yet inevitable.
For those who believe in love at first sight or in love that creeps up unexpectedly, this song is bound to resonate. Bhalobeshey Basho Naa is now streaming on all major audio platforms. Let the melody wash over you, because sometimes, the heart just knows when it’s time to love again.