‘Bhalobeshey Basho Naa; from ‘Killbill Society’ captures the magic of second chances in love

The second song from Killbill Society, Bhalobeshey Basho Naa, has officially dropped, and it’s already striking a chord with listeners. Penned by the film’s director, Srijit Mukherji, and brought to life by the unmistakable voice of Anupam Roy, this track is a delicate ode to rediscovering love.

Anupam Roy’s soulful new track from Killbill Society brings a heartwarming tale of love and longing

Unlike grand romantic anthems, Bhalobeshey Basho Naa embraces subtlety. It’s about the quiet courage of opening up again, not by erasing past heartaches but by daring to take another step forward. Anupam’s composition weaves a melody that lingers, much like the emotions it encapsulates—soft, hesitant, and deeply felt. The accompanying music video beautifully translates this sentiment on screen.