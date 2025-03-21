Srijit Mukherji's Parambrata- Koushani- Sandipta starrer Kill Bill Society drops official poster

The official poster clearly denotes Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Koushani Mukherjee in their movie avatars, an altered Ananda Kar and an enigmatic Poorna Aich, respectively. But what is even interesting is the depiction of a gun with a rose with thorns stemming out of it. This indicates that the narrative might point to a romantic angle as well. The poster itself is set against an ochre palette which signifies decay and resilience.