Srijit Mukherji's Parambrata, Koushani, Sandipta-starrer Kill Bill Society drops official poster
After a wait of more than a decade Srijit Mukherji is back with a sequel to his acclaimed movie Hemlock Society. Titled Kill Bill Society, the movie which stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay from the original lead along with Koushani Mukherjee and Sandipta Sen is all ready to release on April 11 and would be a great watch during the Bengali New Year weekend. The makers today dropped the official poster for the movie through their social channels.
The official poster clearly denotes Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Koushani Mukherjee in their movie avatars, an altered Ananda Kar and an enigmatic Poorna Aich, respectively. But what is even interesting is the depiction of a gun with a rose with thorns stemming out of it. This indicates that the narrative might point to a romantic angle as well. The poster itself is set against an ochre palette which signifies decay and resilience.
Kill Bill Society is all set to enthrall audience with its narrative and storyline from April 11 onwards in the big screens. It is much anticipated how Parambrata's character and the dynamics between the three leads will shape up.