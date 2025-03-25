‘I don’t have the luxury of doing just one film at a time,’ says Sikandar Kher

Sikandar Kher is on fire! With three wildly diverse projects on his plate, he’s proving himself to be one of the most dynamic actors in the industry. The talented star is currently juggling three films simultaneously: Sriram Raghavan’s much-anticipated war drama Ikkis, the quirky comedy Baby Do Die Do (produced by Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi), and the heartwarming romantic entertainer Jassi Weds Jassi.

What’s keeping Sikandar Kher busy?

While Sikandar typically prefers diving deep into one project at a time, allowing him to focus fully on each character, he’s not one to shy away from work. He’s grateful for the abundance of opportunities coming his way.

Reflecting on his packed schedule, Sikandar shares, “Right now, I don’t have the luxury of doing just one film at a time. But don’t get me wrong—I’m not complaining. Being on set, working, and seeing my projects come to life is all I could ask for. The roles I’m playing are so different from one another, and I’m thoroughly enjoying the process. Honestly, if the dates work out without any overlaps, that’d be a dream. But hey, I’m just grateful to be busy, and with God’s grace, I hope it stays that way.”

With such an exciting range of roles ahead, fans are eagerly awaiting to see Sikandar’s signature intensity, charm, and versatility light up the big screen in each of these unique avatars.