Iconic Bollywood scores and the stories behind them

Bollywood’s greatest scores are not just musical masterpieces—they often have fascinating behind-the-scenes stories that reveal the creativity, challenges, and unexpected moments that shaped them. Here are five legendary scores and the stories behind them.
1. Sholay (1975)
Sholay’s background score has to be one of our top pics. RD Burman wanted Sholay’s background score to feel larger than life, especially for Gabbar Singh’s eerie presence. To create the film’s signature echoing sounds, he recorded music inside an empty water tank. The unique reverberation added an unsettling depth to Gabbar’s scenes, making his dialogues even more terrifying. Burman also used unconventional percussion instruments, including metal scraps, to enhance the film’s rugged and dramatic soundscape.
2. Mughal-e-Azam (1960)
Another iconic soundtrack we listen to even today is the one from Mughal-e-Azam. Naushad was determined to make Mughal-e-Azam’s music grand and timeless. Unlike the usual practice of recording instrumentals separately, he insisted on having a live 100-piece orchestra play together while Lata Mangeshkar and other singers performed. This created an authentic royal atmosphere but also meant multiple takes to perfect each song. The result was a rich, immersive score that still feels majestic today.
3. Pakeezah (1972)
Music director Ghulam Mohammed composed Pakeezah’s ethereal score, but he passed away before the film’s release. His music was so intricately tied to the film’s soul that Naushad, who was later asked to tweak the score, refused to make any changes. The hauntingly beautiful tunes, including the melancholic Chalte Chalte, were left untouched as a tribute to Ghulam Mohammed’s artistry.
4. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
A glance at a train and Mandolin starts playing in the background for all 90s kids. Jatin-Lalit composed DDLJ’s unforgettable background score, but the train scene—where Raj extends his hand to Simran—almost didn’t have music. At the last minute, Yash Chopra felt something was missing, and the composers quickly added a soft flute melody mixed with violins. This emotional score became one of Bollywood’s most cherished romantic moments.
5. Lagaan (2001)
AR Rahman wanted Lagaan’s music to reflect the spirit of cricket while blending Indian classical and folk sounds. For the tension-filled match sequences, he recorded the sounds of actual cricket balls hitting the bat and incorporated them into the rhythm. He even asked drummers to mimic the beats of a cricket game, creating an organic, immersive score that heightened the drama of the film’s climax.
Each of these scores showcases the innovation and passion behind Bollywood’s most legendary soundtracks, proving that music is as much a character in a film as the actors themselves.