Iconic Bollywood scores and the stories behind them

AR Rahman wanted Lagaan’s music to reflect the spirit of cricket while blending Indian classical and folk sounds. For the tension-filled match sequences, he recorded the sounds of actual cricket balls hitting the bat and incorporated them into the rhythm. He even asked drummers to mimic the beats of a cricket game, creating an organic, immersive score that heightened the drama of the film’s climax.

Each of these scores showcases the innovation and passion behind Bollywood’s most legendary soundtracks, proving that music is as much a character in a film as the actors themselves.