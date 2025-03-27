'Avengers: Doomsday' cast: Which unannounced heroes could still appear?

Avengers: Doomsday has finally gone on floors! Marvel Studios put out an official announcement in the form of a five-hour social media live stream revealing set chairs with the names of actors who are confirmed to appear in the long-awaited and much anticipated superhero crossover film! The announcement ended with Robert Downey Jr, who is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Doctor Doom and will be the film's main antagonist, sushing at the camera.
As many as 26 actors are confirmed to reprise their roles from past Marvel films! Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Patrick Stewart (Prof X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Vanessa Kirby (The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), and Lewis Pullman (Bob or Sentry) are also set to reprsise their respective roles.
While this seems like a lot of character, there are still many actors who were expected to appear either in Avengers: Doomsday or its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars, which will tie in the larger flowing narrative of the past few films in the phases' of the MCU. As per various media reports, there are still many announcements yet to be made and more surprises to look forward to. Here's a look into actors (and their corresponding characters) who have not been confirmed to appear in Doomsday but still might or are still expected to.
With Spider-Man 4 very much still in pre-production and expected to be going on floors this year, Tom Holland was one of the front runners in the speculation race of actors set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Let's hope we get to see our beloved the web-swinging, wall-crawling hero on the big screen again.
Doctor Strange can be an incredible ally to the fight against the impending threat of Robert Downey Jr's Doom. With all that multiversal knowledge he's gained during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it is more than likely that Benedict Cumberbatch will don the cloak of levitation to transform into the former socerer supreme once again to help out the Avengers!
While Elizabeth has denied any reports of appearing in either of the next Avengers films, it is has been under immense speculation that Wanda Maximoff will most probably appear in either of those films. Everyone's taking a cue from Andrew Garfeild!
Ryan has been the first to headline a major MCU project that follows the story of mutants! Having re-introducred various past-era Marvel heroes in a mind-bending multiversal story of Deadpool & Wolverine, it is but obvious that we might get to see the merc-with-a-mouth yet again!
Hugh reprised his iconic role as Wolverine alongside a cotarie of past-era marvel actors like Jennifer Garner in Deadpool & Wolverine. Using his retractable claws this Marvel hero is still expected to be an MVP in the upcoming conflict. "Till he's 90!" as Deadpool puts it!
Mark's Hulk was last seen on the Disney+ series She-Hulk. With Chris Hemsworth's Thor being the only among the original 6 Avengers confirmed to reappear, it wouldn't be far-fetched to think that Hulk will be a valuable addition to the lineup against a formidable foe.
Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye series was a huge hit. While we we're very happy to see Clint (Barton) being reunited with his family and mentoring Kate Bishop, it is vital that this OG Avengers makes his return to the big screen, and media reports having stating that he just might.
While Black Widow's chapter did close in her standalone film, which served as a prequel to her death in Avengers: Infinity War, Scarlett's famed portrayal of this spy-turned vigilante is among the biggest speculations for a return.
While there were many media reports floating around recently confirming Chris' return to the MCU, the official announcement did not bother to shed any light on such reports. But if any of these sources are to be believed we might just see Chris reprising the role of the star-spangled-man through a different iteration of the same.
Andrew Garfeild has played Werewolf before and it is pretty much possible that he is playing it yet again now. Andrew's Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home brought out one of the loudest cheers in theaters worldwide! Who's to say we might not hear it again.
This first live action Spider-Man is among one of the top contenders to reprise his iconic role as per many reports. With a lot of experience, Tobey's Spider-Man might be one of the most experienced superheroes taking the battle with doom head on!