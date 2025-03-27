'Avengers: Doomsday' cast: Which unannounced heroes could still appear?

Avengers: Doomsday has finally gone on floors! Marvel Studios put out an official announcement in the form of a five-hour social media live stream revealing set chairs with the names of actors who are confirmed to appear in the long-awaited and much anticipated superhero crossover film! The announcement ended with Robert Downey Jr, who is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Doctor Doom and will be the film's main antagonist, sushing at the camera.

As many as 26 actors are confirmed to reprise their roles from past Marvel films! Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Patrick Stewart (Prof X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Vanessa Kirby (The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), and Lewis Pullman (Bob or Sentry) are also set to reprsise their respective roles.

While this seems like a lot of character, there are still many actors who were expected to appear either in Avengers: Doomsday or its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars, which will tie in the larger flowing narrative of the past few films in the phases' of the MCU. As per various media reports, there are still many announcements yet to be made and more surprises to look forward to. Here's a look into actors (and their corresponding characters) who have not been confirmed to appear in Doomsday but still might or are still expected to.