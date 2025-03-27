Marvel unveils star-studded cast for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’; check out the details here

Six years since Avengers: Endgame broke box office records, the Avengers are reunited again. Marvel Studios officially unveiled the highly anticipated cast of Avengers: Doomsday, which brings a bone-chilling combination of old heroes, X-Men legends, and new Fantastic Four stars.
In a five-and-a-half-hour live stream, Marvel announced the return of popular fan favorites in the MCU. Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) will all be coming back.
But the biggest surprise was the return of 20th Century Fox's original X-Men film cast. Patrick Stewart (Professor X) and Ian McKellen (Magneto) return, as do Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler). Now that Marvel fully controls the X-Men franchise after Disney acquired Fox, Avengers: Doomsday will be their official MCU entry.
In addition to veteran heroes, Avengers: Doomsday will also include stars of the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie. Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Joseph Quinn (Human Torch) are all set to join the crossover event.
Thunderbolts' new members, Lewis Pullman (Sentry) and Danny Ramirez (Falcon) are welcomed to the Avengers team, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Tenoch Huerta returns as Namor.
Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, but not as Iron Man. Instead, he will take on the role of the iconic villain Dr. Victor von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. This casting shocked fans and set the stage for one of the most anticipated Marvel films yet
Fueling the excitement, Avengers: Doomsday will be directed by the Russo Brothers, the maestros of Infinity War and Endgame. With their return and a galaxy-studded lineup of iconic superheroes, the movie is likely to be one of the most ambitious MCU ventures till date.