Fantastic Four: What does Vanessa Kirby play in the upcoming film?

Hold onto your seats, Marvel fans because Vanessa Kirby, the powerhouse actress known for her roles in The Crown and Mission: Impossible is stepping into the superhero spotlight as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman. She will be making her debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, all set to hit the theatre on July 25, 2025.

Who plays the new Sue Storm or Invisible Woman?

But that’s just the beginning! Kirby isn’t stopping at one film; she’s set to reprise her role in the mega-crossover event, Avengers: Doomsday, assembling alongside a who’s who of Marvel heroes (and anti-heroes). Mark your calendars for May 1, 2026 because this cinematic showdown is unlike anything ever seen before.

Marvel Studios just revealed the star-studded cast for Avengers: Doomsday during a five-hour livestream and fans are still recovering. The actors were revealed one by one through director’s chair shots (Oh Marvel, you always know how to make an entrance), keeping the hype at an all-time high.