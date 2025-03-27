Fantastic Four: What does Vanessa Kirby play in the upcoming film?

Hold onto your seats, Marvel fans because Vanessa Kirby, the powerhouse actress known for her roles in The Crown and Mission: Impossible is stepping into the superhero spotlight as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman. She will be making her debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, all set to hit the theatre on July 25, 2025.
But that’s just the beginning! Kirby isn’t stopping at one film; she’s set to reprise her role in the mega-crossover event, Avengers: Doomsday, assembling alongside a who’s who of Marvel heroes (and anti-heroes). Mark your calendars for May 1, 2026 because this cinematic showdown is unlike anything ever seen before.
Marvel Studios just revealed the star-studded cast for Avengers: Doomsday during a five-hour livestream and fans are still recovering. The actors were revealed one by one through director’s chair shots (Oh Marvel, you always know how to make an entrance), keeping the hype at an all-time high.
Fans got a glimpse of Kirby’s transformation into the Invisible Woman through a teaser posted by Marvel, showcasing her character and igniting anticipation for her portrayal.
In a recent interview, Kirby expressed her excitement about emodying Sue Storm highlighting the character’s complexity and the unque dynamics within the Fantastic Four family. She emphasised the honour of bringing such an iconic superhero to life and delving into the layers that make Sue a fan favourite. Alongside Kirby, Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss- Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Their inclusion in Doomsday makes it clear that Marvel isn’t bringing them in for a one-time gig, they’re fully integrating them into the multiversal war that’s about to unfold.