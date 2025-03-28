Hrithik Roshan to direct ‘Krrish 4’, confirms Rakesh Roshan

In his heartfelt post, Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Duggu, 25 years ago I launched you as an actor, and today again, after 25 years, you're being launched as a director by two filmmakers—Adi Chopra and me—to take forward our most ambitious film, #Krrish4. Wishing you all the very best for this new avatar.”

With Hrithik debuting as a director, Krrish 4 is proving to be one of the most awaited films in Bollywood.