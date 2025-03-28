Hrithik Roshan to direct ‘Krrish 4’, confirms Rakesh Roshan

The much-awaited Krrish 4 is finally on the cards, and the fans have been eager to know who the director of the fourth installment of Bollywood's most popular superhero series will be. While Rakesh Roshan had helmed the previous ones, the grapevine was abuzz with rumours about the new director of this ambitious project.
Breaking his silence, Rakesh Roshan has finally made it official that Hrithik Roshan will be directing Krrish 4. He broke the news in an Instagram post saying that, having launched Hrithik as an actor 25 years ago, now he is ‘re-launching’ him as a director, along with Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. This is Hrithik's directorial debut, adding a new chapter to his already legendary career.
In his heartfelt post, Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Duggu, 25 years ago I launched you as an actor, and today again, after 25 years, you're being launched as a director by two filmmakers—Adi Chopra and me—to take forward our most ambitious film, #Krrish4. Wishing you all the very best for this new avatar.”
With Hrithik debuting as a director, Krrish 4 is proving to be one of the most awaited films in Bollywood.
Hrithik and YRF uniting for Krrish 4 is a new dawn for the franchise. Rakesh Roshan had already stepped back a long time from behind the lens, and apparently, he thought only Hrithik was capable of carrying on their most ambitious project. As of yet, information regarding the film has not been finalized, but the news has raised fans' anticipation to a new level.