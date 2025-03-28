‘Sikandar’ advance booking: Ticket prices soar to INR 2200 as fans rush to book seats

In spite of the high ticket rates, Sikandar is witnessing a huge response. As per film tracking website, the film had already raked in INR 9.31 crore advance bookings on the first day until 7:40 am on March 28, inching towards the INR 10 crore mark. With more than 9.3 lakh tickets booked across India, the film is likely to have a record-breaking opening.