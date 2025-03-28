‘Sikandar’ advance booking: Ticket prices soar to INR 2200 as fans rush to book seats

Salman Khan's highly anticipated action-thriller Sikandar is gearing up for a big Eid release on March 30. Fans have already started booking their tickets with hardly a few days left for its release, resulting in a massive advance booking collection. What is, however, making the rounds is the huge hike in ticket prices, particularly in the big metro cities.
Advance booking for Sikandar began on Thursday, four days after the trailer release, and witnessed an instant rush. Though enthusiasm is at a record high, ticket prices have also gone through the roof. In Mumbai, multiplexes are charging premium seats, including 'Director's Cut' and 'Luxe' tickets, at astronomical rates of INR 2200. In Delhi, premium multiplex tickets cost between INR 1600 and INR 1900, while normal multiplex seats cost INR 850-900 in big cities.
Single-screen theatres, traditionally known for their affordability, are also experiencing a price surge. Mumbai’s Plaza Cinema in Dadar is charging INR 700 for recliner seats during evening shows—an unusually high rate for a single-screen theatre. However, other single screens, like Delhi’s Delite, have kept prices more accessible, ranging from INR 90 to 200.
In spite of the high ticket rates, Sikandar is witnessing a huge response. As per film tracking website, the film had already raked in INR 9.31 crore advance bookings on the first day until 7:40 am on March 28, inching towards the INR 10 crore mark. With more than 9.3 lakh tickets booked across India, the film is likely to have a record-breaking opening.
Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar boasts an ensemble cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi, along with Salman Khan. With advance bookings through the roof and screens selling out, the film is poised to make a strong box office presence this Eid.