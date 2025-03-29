Amar Boss cast revives Sukumar Ray’s classic poem in a nostalgic on-set recital

Acclaimed filmmaker Shiboprosad Mukherjee infused a touch of nostalgia into his upcoming film Amar Boss with a heartfelt recital of Sukumar Ray’s beloved poem, Gandhabichar. The impromptu performance on set saw the director himself take on the role of the king, with Souraseni Maitra as the minister, Aishwarya Sen as the clerk, and Kanchan Mallick as the old man. The recital not only entertained the cast and crew but also served as a meaningful throwback to childhood memories, echoing the film’s themes of corporate life and human connections.

Why Gandhabichar fits the storyline

Speaking about this special moment, Shiboprosad shared, “Gandhabichar is one of Sukumar Ray's timeless poems, which remains relevant even today. The backdrop of Aamar Boss is a corporate office, where the boss is the king, and his council consists of his employees. The concept of this poem aligns so well with our film that we couldn't help but enact it. Moreover, Aamar Boss has numerous references to Sukumar Ray’s poetry, and Raakhee Di herself has recited his verses on screen. Inspired by this thought, the Aamar Boss team made this small effort. I want everyone to be entertained by watching it.”