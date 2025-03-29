Everything you need to know about Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’

The dynamic duo of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran has hit gold again with L2: Empuraan. The much-awaited sequel to Lucifer hit the INR 60 crore mark on the very first day at the international box office and has become the fastest Malayalam movie to reach the INR 100 crore club. With more than INR 40 crore raked in from Indian viewers alone, the movie has beaten many movies from Bollywood thus far this year.
On its opening day, L2: Empuraan collected a whopping amount of INR 22 crore, with a 61.02 per cent occupancy rate in Malayalam-speaking regions. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh was impressed with the performance of the film and described it as a ‘historic start’ across all of Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, and other major city cinemas witnessed houseful shows.
After Lucifer, L2: Empuraan continues the rest of Stephen Nedumpally's journey to becoming the powerful and mysterious Khureshi Ab'raam. The movie uncovers his ascension to world power, the political repercussions of Lucifer, and the secrets that cemented his fate. The movie also uncovers the enigma of his worldwide operations and his final return to Kerala.
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan stars Mohanlal in the lead role of Khureshi Ab'raam, also called Stephen Nedumpally. Prithviraj Sukumaran stars as Zayed Masood, while Tovino Thomas reprises his role as Jathin Ramdas. Manju Warrier stars as Priyadarshini Ramdas, Indrajith Sukumaran as Govardhan, Abhimanyu Singh as Balraj, Andrea Tivadar as Michele Menuhin, and Jerome Flynn as Boris Oliver. Karthikeya Dev plays young Zayed Masood.
Following its theatrical run, L2: Empuraan will be available on JioHotstar, according to sources. The platform is reported to have bought the OTT rights for a record amount.
With its engaging plot, stellar performances and action sequences, L2: Empuraan has solidified its place as an Indian cinema landmark. With its digital platform release imminent, the box office triumph of the film is an indication of a bright future for the Lucifer franchise.