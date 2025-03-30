Filmmaker Anubhav Deka unpacks the symbolism, challenges, and raw emotions behind his short film, Cide

What happens when reality starts to unravel? In Cide, Anubhav Deka crafts a cinematic experience that blurs the lines between the tangible and the abstract, pulling viewers into a vortex of mental struggles, existential fears, and unsettling distortions. In a world that often romanticises suffering or dismisses it altogether, Cide offers a raw, unfiltered look at the silent battles waged within the mind. It delves into the chaos of mental struggles, existential dread, and the terrifying isolation that comes with them.

Featuring a hauntingly nuanced performance by Bedashree Sharon Bora, the film is a fever dream brought to life—jarring, surreal, and deeply unsettling. The film screened at the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival recently, is as much an artistic experiment as it is a deeply personal story, weaving together fragmented visuals, layered symbolism, and immersive soundscapes to capture the chaos of an untethered mind.

In this exclusive interview, Anubhav delves into the inspirations, challenges, and meaning behind Cide, giving us a glimpse into the creative process of this unfiltered exploration of mental health.