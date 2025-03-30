Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ leaked online hours before release; makers face major setback
Salman Khan’s highly anticipated action thriller Sikandar has finally hit the screens, but the release of the movie has been overshadowed by an unfortunate incident. Just a few hours before its theatrical release, Sikandar was leaked online, dealing a major blow to the film’s makers and fans alike.
Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ falls victim to online piracy
The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, has been leaked on notorious piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla. To add to the woes, there are groups on Telegram circulating HD prints of the film that can be readily streamed and downloaded illegally. The news has made waves in the industry as piracy has continued to plague Bollywood's box office collections.
Film trade analyst Komal Nahta took to X to express his dismay, stating, “It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film leaking before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that's what happened last night to Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, which was to release today in theaters.”
Box office impact and industry concerns after ‘Sikandar’ leak
Since Sikandar is among the biggest Bollywood releases this year, analysts are worried that the leak will impact its box office. Piracy, despite pre-release build-up, tends to result in loss of revenue, which indirectly impacts a movie’s overall performance. While the industry has lobbied consistently for more powerful anti-piracy legislation, with each of the big releases, the battle against illegal circulation continues.
About Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’
Sikandar features Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and tells the story of a youth who defies an unjust system and struggles for justice. Sikandar also features Prakash Raj and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is directed by AR Murugadoss who is known for films like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.