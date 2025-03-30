Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ leaked online hours before release; makers face major setback

The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, has been leaked on notorious piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla. To add to the woes, there are groups on Telegram circulating HD prints of the film that can be readily streamed and downloaded illegally. The news has made waves in the industry as piracy has continued to plague Bollywood's box office collections.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta took to X to express his dismay, stating, “It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film leaking before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that's what happened last night to Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, which was to release today in theaters.”