Taalpatar Shepai records a soulful song for Tathagata Mukherjee's directorial, RAAS

The renowned Bengali music band, Taalpatar Shepai recorded the song Chena Ghor for Tathagata Mukherjee's upcoming family drama RAAS. The melody will be picturised on the lead pair Vikram Chatterjee and Devlina Kumar who are in a self discovery mould while recollecting their bygone childhood days.

The song takes place in the movie when Somnath (Vikram) visits his ancestral house after 18 years and his childhood love, Rai (Devlina) takes him for a tour around Manikpur. This is the time the young guy, Somnath realises the importance of simple rural life where an individual only lives for himself under the serene nature spread around him.

The rustic lanes filled with his childhood memories, the playgrounds of the village where they had spent indefinite beautiful evenings and the farm lands which he used to explore with his close friends made him understand the dark reality of urban life where liberty, bonding and attachments are less valuable than money and luxury.