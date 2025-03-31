Taalpatar Shepai records a soulful song for Tathagata Mukherjee's directorial, RAAS

The renowned Bengali music band, Taalpatar Shepai recorded the song Chena Ghor for Tathagata Mukherjee's upcoming family drama RAAS. The melody will be picturised on the lead pair Vikram Chatterjee and Devlina Kumar who are in a self discovery mould while recollecting their bygone childhood days.
The song takes place in the movie when Somnath (Vikram) visits his ancestral house after 18 years and his childhood love, Rai (Devlina) takes him for a tour around Manikpur. This is the time the young guy, Somnath realises the importance of simple rural life where an individual only lives for himself under the serene nature spread around him.
The rustic lanes filled with his childhood memories, the playgrounds of the village where they had spent indefinite beautiful evenings and the farm lands which he used to explore with his close friends made him understand the dark reality of urban life where liberty, bonding and attachments are less valuable than money and luxury.
"The song Chena Ghor by Taalpatar Shepai will portray the essence of a lost childhood and the emotional void a person feels when he revisits the golden past years of his young days. The melody resonates well with the theme of the movie. The soulful lyrics and the appealing music is another attraction in the song which makes it creatively unique for the listeners," said Tathagata Mukherjee, director, RAAS.
"While creating this song, the aspect that has taken precedence in our thoughts is simplicity. We have tried to capture the essence of the lost little joys of life and the nostalgia of the left childhood days and memories. The lyrics and the music are composed in such a way that it will make a deep and serene appeal to all the listeners thus reviving in their heart and mind the wonderful days of life which they want to reminisce about forever", said Pritam Das, singer of Chena Ghor.
The song Chena Ghor is sung by Pritam Das, penned by Kritee Roy and composed by Suman Ghosh and Pritam Das. Music Arrangement is done by Taalpatar Shepai.
Apart from Vikram Chatterjee and Devlina Kumar, the film RAAS has actors like Anirban Chakrabarti, Anasuya Majumder, Shankar Debnath, Arna Mukhopadhay, Ranojoy, Parijat Chaudhuri, Debasish, Sudip Mukherjee, Debaprasad Halder and Apratim Chatterjee amongst others.