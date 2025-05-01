Anushka Sharma birthday special: 5 films that prove she’s always been a Bollywood powerhouse

Anushka Sharma turns 37 today and if there’s one thing the birthday girl has shown us over the years, it’s this — she knows how to reign, whether it’s on screen, behind the screens or in our hearts. From her dream debut to her daring productions, Anushka has carved a career filled with versatility, fire and finesse. As we celebrate her big day, here’s a look back at five films proving she still wears the crown.
Anushka Sharma’s big Bollywood debut wasn’t just promising — it was magnetic. As the lively, tender-hearted Taani opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka walked into Yash Raj Film’s world and instantly owned it. Her natural screen presence, effortless grace and that sparkling smile made Taani unforgettable. And considering she bagged the role with no prior acting experience? We are in awe.
Two years later, Anushka gave us Shruti Kakkar — the sharp, sassy wedding planner whose ‘binness’ acumen was as fierce as her floral lehengas. Her crackling chemistry with deubtant Ranveer Singh and razor-sharp comic timing made Band Baaja Baaraat an instant modern classic. This was Anushka in full form: confident, funny and impossible to ignore.
By 2015, Anushka wasn’t just acting — she was producing. With NH10, she picked up a genre most mainstream stars would shy away from. As Meera, a woman caught in a brutal chase for survival, Anushka delivered a raw, unflinching performance that had critics and audience applauding. Gritty, realistic and sharp, NH10 proved she had the chops to carry a hard-hitting thriller entirely on her shoulders — and behind the scenes as producer too.
In Sultan, Anushka’s Aarfa wasn’t just a wrestler but a symbol of ambition and resilience. Acting opposite Salman Khan, Anushka gave a performance brimming with steel and soul. Aarfa had her own dream, her own journey and her own unapologetic voice. Her portrayal shattered the typical ‘supportive girlfriend’ trope, proving yet again that she commands respect, both in the story and on the screen.
By 2018, Anushka had firmly established herself as one of Bollywood’s most daring storytellers. Pari, an atmospheric horror film with layers of social commentary, was another feather in her producer-actor- might secretly be a superhero cap. As Rukhsana — an eerie, vulnerable and mysterious woman — Anushka delivered a chilling performance that stayed with viewers long after the credits rolled. This wasn’t a conventional horror and that’s exactly why it worked.