Cannes 2025: Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Eleanor the Great’ set for Un Certain Regard premiere

Manny & Lo, The Horse Whisperer, Ghost world, Lost in Translation, Jojo Rabbit, Asteroid City and the list of her performances goes on. She is Scarlett Johansson, who after winning millions of hearts across the globe through her acting prowess and musical talent, is now set to make her feature directorial debut through Eleanor the Great, which is all set to have its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival scheduled from May 13-24, 2025. Reportedly, the highest paid actress around 2018-2019, her achievements are endless. She is the recipient of Golden Globes, BAFTA, Tony Award and even received nominations for the Academy Award; and is now here to win the audience over as a director. Ahead of the world premiere, we give you a recap of what there is to know about Eleanor the Great.
What is the narrative about?
Eleanor the Great is about a Floridan woman, Eleanor Morgenstein, who is almost 90 years of age and her unique friendship with a 19 –19-year-old student. Set in the backdrop of New York City, it is interesting to see the conversations between two people from two very different generations, one filled with wisdom and experience of the wise while the other blooming with youthful energy.
Who can we see in the movie?
Talking about the cast of the movie, June Squibb plays the role of Eleanor Morgenstein, on whose name the movie title is based on. The Academy Award-nominated actress has had experience in Broadway shows before making her film debut with Woody Allen’s Alice in 1990. 12 Years a slave actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is the recipient of multiple awards and has earned nominations for all premier awards, also has a role. Jessica Hecht, who was seen in works in Northern Borders, Breaking Bad and many more has a screen presence in Eleanor the Great. Erin Kellyman of The Green Knight and Raised by Wolves fame can also be seen in the movie. Will Price and Greg Kaston are also said to have roles, however the exact details of the roles are not yet disclosed.
Anticipated to be a visual treat
Filmed across multiple locations, including the picturesque and buzzing-with-activities Coney Island, it promises to be a visual treat. The film was shot a year back, around early 2024 and was reportedly wrapped up in two months.
Grand Cannes 2025 debut
The movie is all set to make its grand world premiere at the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. Interestingly, actor Kristen Stewart’s feature directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, is also having its premiere under the same section. Other films like Promised Sky by Erige Sehiri, My Father’s Shadow by Akinola Davies Junior, A Pale View of Hills by Ishikawa Kei, and Pillion by Harry Lighton, to name a few, also find their place in the category for a screening at the prestigious festival.