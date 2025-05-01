Cannes 2025: Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Eleanor the Great’ set for Un Certain Regard premiere

What is the narrative about?

Eleanor the Great is about a Floridan woman, Eleanor Morgenstein, who is almost 90 years of age and her unique friendship with a 19 –19-year-old student. Set in the backdrop of New York City, it is interesting to see the conversations between two people from two very different generations, one filled with wisdom and experience of the wise while the other blooming with youthful energy.

Who can we see in the movie?

Talking about the cast of the movie, June Squibb plays the role of Eleanor Morgenstein, on whose name the movie title is based on. The Academy Award-nominated actress has had experience in Broadway shows before making her film debut with Woody Allen’s Alice in 1990. 12 Years a slave actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is the recipient of multiple awards and has earned nominations for all premier awards, also has a role. Jessica Hecht, who was seen in works in Northern Borders, Breaking Bad and many more has a screen presence in Eleanor the Great. Erin Kellyman of The Green Knight and Raised by Wolves fame can also be seen in the movie. Will Price and Greg Kaston are also said to have roles, however the exact details of the roles are not yet disclosed.