‘Superman’ 2025: Here’s everything we know about James Gunn’s reboot

The DC Universe is getting a major reboot, and it begins with Superman, James Gunn’s highly anticipated take on the iconic superhero. Mark your calendars — the film soars into theatres on 11 July 2025, promising a fresh chapter for the Man of Steel and the sprawling universe he’s set to anchor.
David Corenswet takes on the legendary role of Superman, stepping into the cape previously worn by Henry Cavill. Best known for Netflix’s The Politician and Hollywood, the Philadelphia-born actor is joined by Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as the tenacious Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, reimagined as a ruthless tech billionaire and a central antagonist in this origin-meets-legacy story.
The first trailer, released in December 2024, gave fans a peek at Clark Kent’s dual life in Metropolis and the looming threat of Lex Luthor. More recently, an extended five-minute preview screened at April’s CinemaCon showcased a wounded Superman rescued by none other than his loyal Kryptonian dog, Krypto, and whisked away to the Fortress of Solitude. Joining the action is an ensemble of DC heroes and oddballs, including Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific, and Kelex, Superman’s robotic aide from Krypton.
The plot? James Gunn’s Superman follows Clark Kent as he grapples with his alien origins and small-town Kansas upbringing — a man caught between two worlds, striving to embody truth, justice, and an old-school decency in a cynical modern world. Adding a touch of legacy, Will Reeve, son of the late Christopher Reeve, will make a cameo — a fitting nod to Superman’s cinematic heritage.