‘Superman’ 2025: Here’s everything we know about James Gunn’s reboot

The first trailer, released in December 2024, gave fans a peek at Clark Kent’s dual life in Metropolis and the looming threat of Lex Luthor. More recently, an extended five-minute preview screened at April’s CinemaCon showcased a wounded Superman rescued by none other than his loyal Kryptonian dog, Krypto, and whisked away to the Fortress of Solitude. Joining the action is an ensemble of DC heroes and oddballs, including Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific, and Kelex, Superman’s robotic aide from Krypton.