Sentry Unveiled: Marvel’s powerhouse hero set to shake up the MCU in Thunderbolts

Marvel fans can finally put the speculation to rest. The latest footage for the highly anticipated film Thunderbolts has confirmed what many suspected: Lewis Pullman is indeed playing the formidable Sentry also known as Robert ‘Bob’ Reynolds. This reveal marks the debut of one of Marvel’s most powerful and complex characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Created relatively recently in the comics, Sentry possesses the staggering power of ‘one million exploding suns’. The source of his abilities lies in an experimental super-soldier serum exponentially stronger than the one that created Captain America. Comic book lore depicts Sentry as near-omnipotent capable of defeating powerhouses like Thor and even a version of Ultron single-handedly.

Who is the new villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

However Sentry’s immense power comes with a dark twist. His arch-nemesis the Void is his own malevolent alter ego born from the same serum. In the comics Bob Reynolds subconsciously created the Sentry persona to counteract the evil of the Void leading to a constant internal battle. The trailers for Thunderbolts hint at this duality, with Pullman declaring “I’m the Void” in a chilling clip.

The film sees Valentina Allegra de Fontaine assembling a team of antiheroes including Yelena Belova Winter Soldier and Red Guardian to face this unprecedented threat. With the Avengers absent Mel Val's assistant ominously states, “Sentry's gone off the rails and he's dangerous. The Avengers are gone. No one is coming to save the day.”

Given the Void’s ability to turn people into mere shadows the Thunderbolts face a monumental challenge. Yet the fact that several of these characters are slated to return in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday suggests they might just find a way to navigate this perilous encounter. Thunderbolts is set to hit UK cinemas this week promising a thrilling and potentially universe-altering chapter in the MCU.