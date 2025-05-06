Cannes 2025: Nandinee Khosla set to make debut at the festival with The Second Wind; says, ‘it feels surreal’

Actress Nandinee Khosla, whose short film The Second Wind is all set to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 (May 13 to 24), is thrilled about her red carpet debut at the prestigious event. Sharing her excitement, the actress says, “I’m still finding it hard to believe it’s finally happening. I’m really excited about the debut. These days, my stylist and I are working closely to curate some truly fantastic looks that will bring a sense of uniqueness to the film festival this season. Cannes has always been renowned for its glamour and for celebrating artistic achievement in the film industry, so as a budding artiste, it’s an honour to have received this opportunity.”
When asked what she’ll be wearing for her maiden appearance, she says, “The looks are still being reviewed and finalised, but Shantanu & Nikhil have come up with a majestic black piece that we feel would be absolutely stunning to walk in.”
Nandinee adds that she’s also looking forward to watching some of the films being showcased at the event. “It’s always a moment of immense pride and honour to see Indian films receive international recognition. I’m especially looking forward to watching Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound and will definitely be cheering them on!”
Ask Nandinee about her role in The Second Wind, and her eyes light up. “In the film, I play Mona, a young girl struggling with a strained family situation, where her parents’ marriage is on the verge of breaking apart. As Mona navigates this emotional turmoil, we witness her evolving relationship with her mother and her journey of self-discovery. Stepping into Mona’s shoes and portraying her story was incredibly touching. I constantly tuned into the complexity of her situation to do justice to how beautifully her character has been written. I’m genuinely looking forward to seeing how audiences respond to it.”
Nandinee had previously shared that the opportunity to work in the short film came to her at a particularly low point in her life. Probing a little further, she reveals, “About a month before the shoot began, I met with an accident that severely injured my L4 and L5 spinal discs. The repercussions of the injury put me on extended bed rest. That period took me to a very dark mental space, where everything felt like it was falling apart. The physical pain was one thing, but the mental toll of being constrained by medical advice was just as hard. It was only once the shoot began that I slowly started feeling like myself again. Something inside me began to resurface—it felt like a rediscovery of my belief in my own abilities. I found a deep, personal connection with the film’s essence. The Second Wind made a home inside me, rooting the belief that nothing in life is truly over until it’s done. That was a huge turning point. Being surrounded by such incredible women on set helped me get back on my feet and start believing in myself again.”
Speaking about the experience of working with an all-women cast and director (Indira Baikerikar), she says, “It was nothing short of incredible. The first person who truly understands a woman is another woman. On the set of The Second Wind, we all connected on a deep level. It became a safe space, where each of us could let go of our own worries. I truly believe that when good energies come together, something magical happens—The Second Wind is proof of that!”
Nandinee also recently appeared in Tinder Swipe Ride alongside social media personality and comedian Kusha Kapila. “It was a spontaneous project I took on, and it turned out to be such a great experience. I remember being nervous, especially about being on camera, but Kusha Kapila made me feel at home. She really helped ease my anxiety and made the whole experience fun. She’s definitely someone you’d want to share screen space with if your nerves are acting up!”
When asked about what’s next, she shares, “Currently, I’m working on a feature film with SaReGaMa, which is slated for release by the end of this year. I’ll also be returning to the stage soon with an incredible musical that I’m directing myself. Other than that, I’m open to new opportunities and exciting ventures. I have a feeling that good things might be on their way.”