Cannes 2025: Nandinee Khosla set to make debut at the festival with The Second Wind; says, ‘it feels surreal’

Ask Nandinee about her role in The Second Wind, and her eyes light up. “In the film, I play Mona, a young girl struggling with a strained family situation, where her parents’ marriage is on the verge of breaking apart. As Mona navigates this emotional turmoil, we witness her evolving relationship with her mother and her journey of self-discovery. Stepping into Mona’s shoes and portraying her story was incredibly touching. I constantly tuned into the complexity of her situation to do justice to how beautifully her character has been written. I’m genuinely looking forward to seeing how audiences respond to it.”

Nandinee had previously shared that the opportunity to work in the short film came to her at a particularly low point in her life. Probing a little further, she reveals, “About a month before the shoot began, I met with an accident that severely injured my L4 and L5 spinal discs. The repercussions of the injury put me on extended bed rest. That period took me to a very dark mental space, where everything felt like it was falling apart. The physical pain was one thing, but the mental toll of being constrained by medical advice was just as hard. It was only once the shoot began that I slowly started feeling like myself again. Something inside me began to resurface—it felt like a rediscovery of my belief in my own abilities. I found a deep, personal connection with the film’s essence. The Second Wind made a home inside me, rooting the belief that nothing in life is truly over until it’s done. That was a huge turning point. Being surrounded by such incredible women on set helped me get back on my feet and start believing in myself again.”