Anshuman Jha and Soni Razdan’s ‘Hari Ka Om’ takes center stage at UK-Asian Film Festival

After a triumphant run across global film festivals—from the sunlit shores of Australia to the buzzing cine-hubs of North America and India—Hari Ka Om, the poignant father-son saga starring Anshuman Jha, Soni Razdan, and the inimitable Raghubir Yadav, is now set to enchant European audiences. The film will make its much-anticipated European premiere as the gala screening at the UK-Asian Film Festival 2025, lighting up the iconic Regent Street Cinema in London on May 7.
Directed by Harish Vyas, known for his sensitive storytelling in Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, the film is a deeply personal, emotionally textured drama that marks his third collaboration with actor-producer Anshuman Jha—cementing a creative partnership that continues to explore the untold stories of India’s heartland.
Set in small-town Bhopal, Hari Ka Om is a meditation on the generational divide, capturing the delicate tensions and emotional dissonance between parents and children. “It’s the father-son film we need today,” says Jha. “Every home experiences these conflicts in some form. It’s about the cost of emotional unawareness—how it leads to mistakes, regardless of age. I’m truly looking forward to being in London for the screening and post-film conversation.”
The film also stars Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur, adding depth and grace to an already formidable ensemble. As with his previous roles—be it his brave turn as a gay man in Hum Bhi Akele or the fierce animal-rights vigilante in Lakadbaggha—Jha once again reinvents himself, this time stepping into the shoes of a middle-class boy grappling with tradition, expectations, and identity.
Director Harish Vyas speaks highly of his leading man: “Anshuman is simplicity wrapped around a razor-sharp cinematic mind. He’s not just one of the most committed actors of his generation, he understands the medium from all angles. His on-screen dynamic with Raghubir Yadav is something special—we couldn’t have asked for better chemistry. Premiering at such a prestigious UK platform is truly an honour.”
And the momentum doesn’t stop there—Jha’s directorial debut, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, is also slated for release later this year, marking a bold new chapter in his multi-faceted journey as a filmmaker.
With its European debut, Hari Ka Om inches closer to its global theatrical release this July, bringing its story of familial tension, emotional reckoning, and quiet hope to audiences around the world.