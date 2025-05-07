Anshuman Jha and Soni Razdan’s ‘Hari Ka Om’ takes center stage at UK-Asian Film Festival

From Bhopal to London: Hari Ka Om continues its festival voyage

Directed by Harish Vyas, known for his sensitive storytelling in Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, the film is a deeply personal, emotionally textured drama that marks his third collaboration with actor-producer Anshuman Jha—cementing a creative partnership that continues to explore the untold stories of India’s heartland.

Set in small-town Bhopal, Hari Ka Om is a meditation on the generational divide, capturing the delicate tensions and emotional dissonance between parents and children. “It’s the father-son film we need today,” says Jha. “Every home experiences these conflicts in some form. It’s about the cost of emotional unawareness—how it leads to mistakes, regardless of age. I’m truly looking forward to being in London for the screening and post-film conversation.”